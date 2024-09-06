E-Paper | September 06, 2024

Berrade wins Vuelta Stage 18, O’Connor stays in red

Reuters Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 07:17am
TEAM Kern Pharma’s Urko Berrade celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana, a 179.5km distance between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Maeztu, on Thursday.—AFP
TEAM Kern Pharma’s Urko Berrade celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana, a 179.5km distance between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Maeztu, on Thursday.—AFP

MAESTU: Spain’s Urko Berrade won the 18th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday with a late breakaway in the Basque hills as Australian Ben O’Connor kept the leader’s red jersey.

The northern Spanish terrain proved challenging, with a leading group of 13 riders still together up the final serious ascent before the last 40km to the finish line just outside the village of Maestu.

Most of the leading group stuck together as they waited for an opportunity to make a late breakaway and Berrade seized his chance on the last climb with less than 5km to go.

For Kern-Pharma rider Ber­rade, who was born in the city of Pamplona not far from the route, the win felt especially sweet.

“It’s a dream. The stage closer to home, with all my family watching me, friends, in the last stages of La Vuelta,” said Berrade.

“I didn’t see myself as the winner until I crossed the finish line. No doubt it comes from a great previous work that we (Kern-Pharma) have done.”

Switzerland’s Mauro Schmid secured second place and Spaniard Pau Miquel Delgado came third.

O’Connor maintained his five-second lead in the overall standings over Slovenian Primoz Roglic as the pair once again crossed the line together among a large group.

O’Connor admitted that the stage was not easy, but he did not think today’s effort would have any impact on future stages.

“Probably not, because we raced every single day, and everyone is just tired. But somehow, I’m still managing to crack out some pretty good numbers, so I don’t think it makes any difference now,” O’Connor said.

“And I’m still in the lead! Its nice to have it for another day. I don’t know if its 13 or 14 days, a long time. Ive loved it and I enjoyed it a lot.”

Spain’s Mikel Landa suffered a significant setback, dropping five spots to 10th place and falling further behind O’Connor. He now trails the leader by 5 minutes and 38 seconds, an increase of over three minutes, putting his race ambitions in jeopardy.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Positive overtures
Updated 06 Sep, 2024

Positive overtures

It is hoped politicians refusing to frame Balochistan’s problems in black and white is taken as a positive overture by the province's people.
Capital poll delay
06 Sep, 2024

Capital poll delay

THE ECP has cancelled the local government elections in Islamabad for the third time subsequent to a recent ...
Perks galore
06 Sep, 2024

Perks galore

A parasitic bureaucracy still upholds colonial customs whereby a struggling citizenry and flood victims are subservient to status.
Fragile stability
Updated 05 Sep, 2024

Fragile stability

The only way forward towards long-term economic stability lies in broadening tax revenue base, increasing and diversifying exports, and attracting FDI.
Baloch voices
05 Sep, 2024

Baloch voices

AKHTAR Mengal, one of the most prominent voices from Balochistan in parliament, has nothing left to say. On Tuesday,...
Mpox alarm
05 Sep, 2024

Mpox alarm

PAKISTAN must take timely action before it ends up with a cluster of mpox cases. Our authorities would do well to...