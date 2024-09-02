Nahid’s triple strike rocks Pakistan to 117-6 in second Test against Bangladesh

Bangladesh pace bowler Nahid Rana took three wickets to leave hosts Pakistan struggling at 117-6 at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Monday, a lead of just 129 with four wickets remaining.

The 21-year-old dismissed Shan Masood (28), Babar Azam (11) and Saud Shakeel (two) in a spell of express bowling as Bangladesh scent a maiden series win against Pakistan.

At the break, Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 38 and Salman Agha on seven.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test, also in Rawalpindi last week.

The rain-affected Test saw Friday’s first day’s play washed out and witnessed a remarkable third-day fightback by Bangladesh.

The visitors were 26-6 in reply to Pakistan’s first-innings 274 before Litton Das (138) put together a seventh-wicket partnership of 165 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) that enabled Bangladesh to reach 262.

Pakistan took their overnight score of 9-2 to 47-2 in 10 overs on Monday before Bangladesh broke through with a spell of three wickets for 18 runs.

Saim Ayub fell for 20 to a brilliant catch by Najmul Hossain at mid-off as the opener failed to keep down a drive off fast bowler Taskin Ahmed.

Nahid then had Pakistan skipper Masood caught behind by Das off a wild shot before getting the prized wicket of Azam, caught at slip by Shadman Islam off a sharp delivery in his next over.

Nahid could have had another next ball, but Shadman dropped Mohammad Rizwan.

However he grabbed his third by dismissing Shakeel, also caught behind by Das, and went to lunch with figures of 3-22 off five overs.