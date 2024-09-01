E-Paper | September 01, 2024

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc roars to victory in Italian Grand Prix

AFP Published September 1, 2024 Updated September 1, 2024 07:57pm
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in action during the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on September 1. — Reuters
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in action during the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on September 1. — Reuters

Charles Leclerc won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to delight Ferrari’s massed ranks of fans as Lando Norris cut Max Verstappen’s Formula One championship lead.

Monegasque Leclerc claimed victory at Monza for the second time after winning in 2019, holding off McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Norris in a thrilling race in which Verstappen finished nearly 38 seconds off the pace in sixth.

Huge roars engulfed the stands as Leclerc took the chequered flag after holding out on a set of hard tyres he had changed in his one and only pit stop on the 16th lap.

All of his major rivals, apart from teammate Carlos Sainz who ended up finishing fourth, pitted twice and McLaren were hoping that the Ferrari pair would do the same.

But instead, Leclerc managed to keep his tyres in good enough condition to stay ahead and in the end finish the race comfortably in front of Piastri, who had taken the race lead early on after a daring overtake manoeuvre on Norris.

Briton Norris — who clocked the fastest lap right at the end — will be disappointed by his finish after starting on pole but he managed to chop Verstappen’s championship lead to 62 points with eight races remaining as his Dutch rival’s barren run continued.

Verstappen has now failed to win any of the last six GPs after claiming the honours in seven of the first 10, and his and Red Bull’s dominance of F1 looks increasingly in question.

A fourth straight world title looked a near certainty when Verstappen won in Spain back in June, but since then he has only finished on the podium twice.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Perilous passages out of Pakistan

Perilous passages out of Pakistan

It is estimated that between 80,000 to 100,000 Pakistanis try to escape the country in search for better economic opportunities abroad each year.

Opinion

Editorial

In demand
Updated 01 Sep, 2024

In demand

It is hoped that JUI-F will not become part of any scheme to amend the Constitution till the question of reserved seats is resolved by the Supreme Court.
Economic pessimism
01 Sep, 2024

Economic pessimism

A RECENT survey reckons that widespread pessimism and gloom prevail among Pakistanis, as economic hardships continue...
Malnutrition epidemic
01 Sep, 2024

Malnutrition epidemic

MALNUTRITION has been a primary factor in Pakistan’s disease burden for many years. Recently, the Women’s...
PM in Balochistan
Updated 31 Aug, 2024

PM in Balochistan

There must be genuine political engagement with Balochistan’s people, and the democratic process should be allowed to evolve without "management".
Invite to Modi
Updated 31 Aug, 2024

Invite to Modi

The ball is, for now, in Modi’s court. Perhaps it is time for him to try something different than demonising Pakistan for his constituencies.
Parallel force?
31 Aug, 2024

Parallel force?

THE proposed creation of a new parallel, uniformed, and armed force in Punjab with vast powers to intrude into the...