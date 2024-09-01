Mehidy, Das put on 165 as Bangladesh recover from 26-6

Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz put on 165 for the seventh wicket on Sunday to rescue Bangladesh from 26-6 in reply to Pakistan’s 274 on the third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi.

At tea, Bangladesh were 193-8, with Das on a brilliant 83 not out, still trailing by 81 runs with two wickets in hand.

All-rounder Mehidy also passed fifty as the Bangladesh pair fought back but he was out just before tea when pace bowler Khurram Shahzad, who had ripped through the top order, took his fifth wicket of the innings with the score on 191.

Shahzad then removed Taskin Ahmed for one in the next over to go to the interval with career-best figures of 6-73.

Das and Mehidy’s solid stand took advantage of a Rawalpindi stadium pitch which eased out in the second session of the third day of the rain-affected Test, which saw Friday’s first day washed out.

Shahzad, who had taken 4-15 in his first spell, had Mehidy caught and bowled off a miscued drive two overs before tea to end Pakistan’s long and frustrating wait for the seventh wicket as they chase a series-levelling win.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, by 10 wickets — their first win in 14 matches against Pakistan.

