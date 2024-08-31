Imran’s chancellor bid puts his quandary in focus

LONDON: For incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, who formally applied 10 days ago for the ambassadorial role of chancellor at Oxford University, half the battle is already won.

Amidst a severe crackdown on Mr Khan and his loyalists in Pakistan, and with his views heavily censored or blacked out by broadcast media, this opportunity has provided a platform to refocus attention on the PTI founder’s predicament.

Since Mr Khan has confirmed his intention to run for the chancellorship, dozens of international media outlets have run news items on his decision. Stories in The Guardian, Times, BBC, Telegraph and several other prominent British papers have featured the news about Mr Khan’s bid, also detailing his claims of the “trumped up charges” against him.

Middle East Eye columnist Peter Oborne even penned a column titled ‘Why Imran Khan must become Oxford University’s next chancellor’ in which he argued that Mr Khan’s appointment could send a “powerful message to the world about UK values”.

It comes as no surprise that Mr Khan has got such extensive coverage in the British press; Mr Khan was a household name here well before he launched his political career, and has many friends in the UK from his time here playing cricket, at the university as well as during his marriage to Jemima Goldsmith.

Ex-PM has slim chance of winning symbolic position, but his victory lies in the media spotlight

Since his imprisonment, PTI’s overseas representatives, including Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, have made repeated efforts to leverage Mr Khan’s goodwill in British society, aiming to raise awareness about the alleged injustices faced by the party, particularly among UK politicians and journalists.

It was Tory peer Lord Daniel Hannan who proposed that Imran Khan’s name be put forward in the Oxford University chancellorship race, as part of an effort to “internationalise” his ongoing struggles.

“It says nothing good about the state of Pakistani politics that @ImranKhanPTI, who has now languished in prison for more than a year on fabricated charges, can more easily contest an election here than there,” Lord Hannan tweeted.

Mr Bukhari tells Dawn that Lord Hannan’s suggestion was taken to Mr Khan, who consented to being in the race. “The intrigue and positive response from international media has been overwhelming,” said Mr Bukhari. “I’m struggling to keep up with the media interest in this election.”

Back home, many are pontificating on his chances at victory. PML-N figures are making pointed remarks suggesting Mr Khan focus on his own issues instead of a foreign university election. Journalists debate if his past chancellorship at Bradford University may help his chances, though Mr Khan was criticised for neglecting his duties.

What few realise is that anyone can apply — a fact evidenced by the application of ‘fake professor’ Onyeka Nwelue, a Nigerian author, who had his Academic Visitor status at Oxford University terminated after misusing the university. It is also unclear if a non-British person could be considered as a candidate, said Adam Boulton of Sky News.

‘Imran’s addition has animated election’

The buzz has taken many by surprise. Oxford faculty member Adeel Malik, who is an associate professor at the university, describes how the reaction is being received at the prestigious university. “This is usually a very low-key election,” Mr Malik tells Dawn. “This time around the university is discovering that Pakistani politics is playing out here at Oxford and there is a charged citizenry in Pakistan.

“There is talk all over the university — I haven’t seen, in my 20 years at Oxford, any Chancellor election that has garnered this kind of coverage. For the first time, the university administration is feeling the impact of what used to be a sleepy internal election. Now, it is becoming an international election, and not just one confined to British circles, animating the whole process.”

He added that Imran is “an Oxford icon, much like Benazir Bhutto”, and has links to the university having studied there and spoken at the Union. He also performed cricketing feats for the university, and at Worcester College, he won one of the few trophies awarded to anyone.

“But historically, if you look at the position of Chancellor, it has usually been held by British establishment figures,” said Mr Malik. For example, Lord Curzon and Oliver Cromwell were chancellors, he said, and Chris Patten, the person just stepping down, was the last British Governor of Hong Kong. “Other candidates currently in the running, like Peter Mandelson and William Hague, are either left-leaning Labour or right-leaning Conservatives, but they are largely establishment figures.”

The upcoming election for the Chancellor of the University of Oxford marks the first time in history that the process will be conducted entirely online. Graduates of Oxford, members of its congregation (around 5,000 academics and faculty members) and retired members of staff may vote.

Traditionally a lifetime appointment, the Chancellor’s role is limited to a 10-year term. The election, slated for around October 28, will employ the Alternative Vote system, enabling voters to rank candidates in order of preference. If there are fewer than 10 candidates, the election will proceed in a single round, with lower-ranking candidates eliminated until one secures over 50 per cent of the vote. If 10 or more candidates compete, a second round of voting will occur. Eligible voters, including graduates, members of congregation, and certain retired staff, must have registered in advance.

“If Pakistani alumni can coordinate and register as alumni, they will create a lot of noise,” said Mr Malik. “But I suspect the PTI is not necessarily interested in winning; they want to make an issue out of this, and they have succeeded.”

The race for the next Chancellor has attracted several prominent candidates. Among them are former UK political leaders William Hague and Peter Mandelson, both of whom have publicly expressed interest in the role. Additionally, Lady Elish Angiolini, a distinguished lawyer and the current principal of St Hugh’s College, Oxford, is running, and her election would make her the first female Chancellor in the university’s 800-year history.

Given that Imran is firmly outside of the British establishment circle and will be unable to give time to the university given his political commitments (notwithstanding his imprisonment), it appears his chances at winning are slim. “It may be far-fetched but unless the British government wants to get him out of Pakistan, or become part of a political resolution to his issue, his chances of winning are slim,” said Mr Malik.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2024