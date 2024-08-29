E-Paper | August 29, 2024

Mo Salah out to 'enjoy' final year of Liverpool contract

AFP Published August 29, 2024
Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah attends a training session on June 18 in Saint Petersburg during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. — AFP/File
Egypt’s forward Mohamed Salah attends a training session on June 18 in Saint Petersburg during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. — AFP/File

Mohamed Salah said he is not focused on his future beyond this season, with less than a year to run on his contract at Liverpool.

The Egyptian has written himself into the record books of the English giants, scoring 213 goals since joining in 2017.

Salah is just one of three huge players for Liverpool out of contract at the end of the season, along with captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Before the season, I was just like ‘I’ve got one year left, let’s just enjoy it and don’t think about the contract’,” Salah told Sky Sports. “I don’t want to think about next year or the future, I just want to enjoy the last year and let’s see.

“The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here.”

Salah has been consistently linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

A year ago Liverpool reportedly rejected a bid of 150 million ($198m) from Al-Ittihad.

Salah signed a three-year deal in 2022 that reportedly made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history, worth more than 18m a year.

The 32-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, scoring in both of Arne Slot’s first two games in charge as Liverpool beat Ipswich and Brentford.

