‘No room for weakness’: PM Shehbaz addresses cabinet meeting day after Balochistan attacks

A day after horrific attacks across Balochistan claimed at least 50 lives, including 14 security men, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that there was “no room for any weakness”.

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz stressed the need to identify the country’s enemies and express “full unity” among the nation.

“We have to move forward with a resolute decision. There is no room for any kind of weakness,” the premier asserted.

In the latest flare of violence, dozens of militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) — a separatist outfit — launched numerous attacks on Sunday midnight across Balochistan, targeting security personnel as well as civilians, particularly those hailing from Punjab.

At least 50 people, including 14 security men, lost their lives as militants went on a rampage across the province, storming police stations, blowing up railway tracks and setting fire to almost three dozen vehicles.

In Musakhail, a district on the border with Punjab, militants shot dead 23 people after checking their identity documents.

In Khadkocha, a group of militants after blocking the highway stormed the local police station and took Levies officials hostage for several hours. They managed to esc­ape after security forces arrived at the scene but not before setting the premises on fire.

In Kalat, militants attacked a Levies station, two hotels, and the residence of a tribal elder. In the exchange of fire, 11 people, including four Levies officials and a police sub-inspector, lost their lives whereas nine people, including Kalat Assistant Commissioner Aftab Lasi, were injured.

In Bolan’s Kolpur area, six bodies were recovered, which security officials believed were also shot dead by militants.

In subsequent operations, the armed forces’ media wing said 21 militants were neutralised by the security forces as Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi vowed to crush terrorism in the province.

Addressing today’s federal cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz said: “The recent incidents that took place in Balochistan yesterday, no matter how much they are condemned, it is not enough.”

“Rather than discussing that people from which area of Pakistan were offloaded from buses and martyred, if I say that terrorists martyred Pakistanis, I think that would be more appropriate and effective for the country’s well-being.

“However, the time has arrived to end this terrorism,” the prime minister asserted.

He noted that “dozens of Pakistanis” had been killed in terrorism incidents in the past few days, highlighting that there was a wave of terrorism in the past few months.

“According to reports, more than 50 Pakistanis have been martyred. Along with that, our jawaans (soldiers) and law enforcement agencies personnel have also been martyred,” PM Shehbaz said, referring to Sunday and Monday’s attacks in Balochistan.

He further said the terrorists were “mistaken if they believed they could establish their hold by martyring innocent Pakistanis”.

“The sole aim of their nefarious and impure goals is to stop the journey of progress in Pakistan,” the prime minister said, mentioning the projects being carried out under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He further said the terrorists wanted to “create distance between Pakistan and China”.

Noting that the entire nation condemned the attacks, PM Shehbaz stated that the sacrifices made to eradicate terrorism would not go to waste.

The premier further said that the government has assured the security forces of providing them with “whatever financial resources” they needed by “reducing our other expenditures”.

The prime minister said the terrorists’ only aim was to “stop the steps being taken for Pakistan’s progress by the federal government, together with the provincial governments, after overcoming challenges and despite all difficulties”.

Talks with only those having ‘Pakistani mindset’: PM

Speaking about the government’s approach towards militant elements in Balochistan, PM Shehbaz said talks could be held with those who “acknowledged Pakistan’s Constitution and flag” but not with terrorists and enemies.

The prime minister said the “door for talks is always open for those in Balochistan who have a Pakistani mindset and those who acknowledge Pakistan’s Constitution and flag”.

“However, neither talks can be held nor any soft approach can be employed towards those who — under this guise […] — are enemies who seem like friends,” PM Shehbaz added.

“Terrorists have no place. No matter what happens, they will be completely eradicated from this country.

“And for those who believe in dialogue, want to see Pakistan’s flag high and have full belief in the Constitution, the doors for talks with them are always open,” the premier reiterated.

The prime minister said he would visit Balochistan soon to “hold talks and review the entire situation” as well as decide on future actions.

A day ago, the interior minister had vowed that “terrorists would be responded to like terrorists [ought to be]” instead of being referred to as “naraaz (discontent) Baloch”.

At the same time, Naqvi had also said that the government was “forming an action plan” to hold talks with the political leadership of Balochistan.