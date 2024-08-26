E-Paper | August 26, 2024

At least 3 dead, scores injured as bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims crashes in Iran: state media

AFP | Dawn.com Published August 26, 2024 Updated August 26, 2024 01:25pm
Rescue efforts under way after a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims crashed into a truck in southern Iran. — IRNA
Rescue efforts under way after a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims crashed into a truck in southern Iran. — IRNA

At least three people have been killed and 48 others wounded when a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims crashed into a truck in southern Iran, state media reported on Monday.

The Pakistani pilgrims were headed through Iran to Iraq to attend the Arbaeen commemoration, which marks the 40th day of mourning for Imam Husain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Iran’s official news agency IRNA said a bus collided with a truck late on Sunday on the main road between Neyriz city in Fars province and Sirjan in Kerman province, leaving “48 wounded and three dead”.

It did not specify how many people were on board the bus.

Colonel Abdol Hashem Dehghani, a Fars traffic police official quoted by IRNA, said the accident was caused by “a technical failure” in the brakes and the driver’s “inability to control the vehicle”.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Mehr News Urdu quoted Neyriz Governor Yaqub Khosrawani as saying that four Pakistani pilgrims lost their lives while 30 others were injured in the incident.

This was the second road accident in less than a week involving Pakistani pilgrims, after a crash in Iran’s Yazd city killed 28 people on the way to Iraq for Arbaeen.

Bodies of the 28 pilgrims were brought to Pakistan via a special flight on Friday night.

Iran has a poor road safety record with over 20,000 deaths in accidents in the year up to March 2024, according to figures from the Iranian judiciary’s Legal Medicine Organisation cited by local media.

The occasion of Arbaeen last year drew a total of 22 million pilgrims, according to official figures.

IRNA said that by August 19 this year, some 25,000 Pakistani pilgrims had entered Iran to reach the Iraqi shrine city of Karbala, where Imam Husain and his brother Abbas are buried.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Abandoned farmers
26 Aug, 2024

Abandoned farmers

THE consequences of Pakistan’s lackadaisical approach to climate change have become painfully evident. This year,...
Delayed funds
Updated 26 Aug, 2024

Delayed funds

Of late, though, China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE appear a bit hesitant to lend a helping hand as promptly.
Missing freedoms
26 Aug, 2024

Missing freedoms

THE global community has shone a harsh light on the fraying social contract between Pakistan’s people and state, ...
Utility Stores concern
Updated 25 Aug, 2024

Utility Stores concern

A workable plan is required that details how the interests of consumers will be protected while the state disassociates itself from the USC.
Education crisis
25 Aug, 2024

Education crisis

A REPORT issued by the Planning Commission paints a sorry picture of the structural inadequacies inherent in...
Returning to competition
25 Aug, 2024

Returning to competition

EVERYONE seems to want a piece of Pakistan’s first individual Olympic gold medallist. Since returning from Paris,...