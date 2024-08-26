Balochistan rocked by violence as multiple attacks claim 40 lives; 21 terrorists killed

Balochistan experienced a deadly wave of violence on Monday as multiple attacks across the province left at least 40 people dead, including 23 passengers in Musakhail, according to officials. In response, security forces neutralised 21 terrorists and injured several others.

What we know so far

23 passengers killed in Musakhail after identity checks

11 people, including 4 Levies personnel, killed in Kalat

6 people found shot dead in Bolan

21 terrorists eliminated; 14 security personnel martyred

The attacks began late Sunday night, targeting Levies and police stations in Mastung, Kalat, Pasni, and Suntsar, resulting in numerous casualties.

Explosions and grenade attacks were reported in Sibi, Panjgur, Mastung, Turbat, Bela, and Quetta, with terrorists blowing up a railway track near Mastung.

Eleven people, including security personnel, were dead in Kalat. As the day progressed, it emerged that six bodies were discovered in Bolan.

The military issued a statement later in the day, saying that 21 terrorists had been killed, while 14 security personnel, including four from law enforcement agencies, were martyred during clearance operations. It remains unclear if the death toll among security forces includes the four Levies personnel martyred in Kalat.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that the government had a “good idea” of who orchestrated these attacks and who was responsible.

“They have carried out all these attacks in a single day in a clear and well-thought-out manner,” Naqvi asserted.

A man is consoled as he waits to receive the body of his father, who was killed in a militant attack, outside a hospital in Quetta on August 26, 2024. — Reuters/Naseer Ahmed

Another police station in Suntsar, a coastal town of Gwadar, was ransacked and the attackers took away official weapons.

Officials said that armed men attacked Levies Thana Khadkocha and took personnel hostage there, while in Kalat, armed men exchanged fire with law enforcement agencies.

“Four Levies sepoys — Ahsanullah, Ali Akbar, Rehmatullah, and Nasibullah — were among those martyred in the clashes, while police sub-inspector Huzoor Baksh, a tribal elder, and two civilians were also among those who lost their lives,” SP Dashti said.

Kalat Assistant Commissioner Aftab Lasi was injured in an exchange of fire, district commissioner Naeem Bazai had earlier confirmed to Dawn, adding that the official was in stable condition.

SP Dashti said today that another four Levies personnel were also injured. According to the SP, armed men attacked the hotel and house of a tribal person in the Mehlabi area of Kalat, resulting in the death of Malik Zubair Mohammad Hosni.

The clashes occurred along various points of the Quetta-Karachi highway, the SP said, adding that the route has been closed to traffic. An emergency has been imposed in hospitals.

The bodies and the injured have been shifted to Kalat Civil Hospital, said hospital official Ziaur Rehman.

Meanwhile, Kachhi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dost Mohammad Bugti said that six people were shot dead and their bodies were found across the Bolan district.

“According to initial reports, all individuals were killed last night,” SSP Bugti told reporters in the Dhadhar city.

Out of the six bodies, he said, four were recovered from under a damaged bridge while four were found from Kolpur on the national highway.

“The deceased were shot dead. Their identification process has not been completed yet,” the SSP said, adding that the bodies were being shifted to Quetta for further identification process.

According to a list of the victims shared by a police surgeon at Quetta’s Civil Hospital, Dr Ayesha Faiz, of the six victims, four hailed from Punjab.

23 killed in Musakhail following identity check

In a separate incident, at least 23 people were killed in the Musakhail district when armed men forcibly removed passengers from trucks and buses and shot them after verifying their identities on Monday morning, according to an official.

According to Musakhail Assistant Commissioner Najeeb Kakar, armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham area of the district and offloaded passengers from several buses.

The perpetrators stopped buses, vans, and trucks, one after the other on a highway connecting Punjab with Balochistan, AC Kakar told AFP.

Those killed were reportedly from Punjab, the official said.

People move the body of a victim at a hospital in Quetta on August 26, 2024. — Reuters/Naseer Ahmed

AC Kakar added that the armed men also set fire to 23 vehicles, including 17 trucks, two passenger vans, and four pick-up vehicles.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most active militant group in the province, claimed responsibility for the attack, marking it as one of the worst shootings in the region in recent years.

“We have confirmed [at least] 39 people killed in several coordinated attacks carried out by the BLA terrorists,” Shahid Rind, a spokesman for the Balochistan provincial government, told AFP.

14 soldiers martyred, 21 terrorists eliminated: ISPR

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Monday, 21 terrorists were killed as security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) responded to the attacks, while 14 soldiers laid their lives in the line of duty.

“Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twenty-one terrorists to hell in ensuing clearance operations, ensuring security and protection of local populace,” the ISPR said in the statement.

“However, during the conduct of operations, fourteen brave sons of soil, including ten security forces soldiers, and four personnel of law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.”

It said that sanitisation operations are being conducted and the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators, and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians, will be brought to justice.

“Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Not ‘upset Baloch’ but terrorists: interior minister

In a statement issued by his ministry on social media platform X, Interior Minister Naqvi vowed to “bring forward the facts along with evidence after investigations” into the attacks.

Later, while addressing the issue in a press conference in Lahore, Naqvi vowed that “terrorists would be responded to like terrorists [ought to be]” instead of being referred to as “naraaz (discontent) Baloch”.

“We have a good idea of who has planned this and who is behind it. They have carried out all these attacks in a single day in a clear and well-thought-out manner,” Naqvi asserted.

He stated that the entire leadership has “decided to respond to these fully”.

“The terrorists will be dealt with,” Naqvi said, adding that Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti was “absolutely right in saying that these people who have carried out the attacks are not upset Baloch but terrorists”.

The interior minister further said that the government was “forming an action plan” to hold talks with the political leadership of Balochistan.

“For politicians with whom talks have to be held, the leadership is forming an action plan,” Naqvi said.

However, he also said: “Those who are discontent, we will talk to them and the federal and provincial governments will take them forward together but under no circumstances will these attackers be called discontent Baloch.”

Naqvi noted CM Bugti was personally reviewing “everything in detail” and was in constant communication with him and the heads of security forces.

“The kind of strategy he is preparing […] I have great hope that we will get its results soon,” he said.

‘Terrorists have no ethnicity or tribe’: Balochistan CM

Addressing a press conference in Quetta on the spate of violence, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said around 38 innocent people were martyred.

“Let me tell you, it is not a case of Baloch having killed Punjabis but terrorists have martyred Pakistanis. The terrorist has no ethnicity or tribe,” he added.

Bugti called out the assailants for the “cowardly” manner of their attack.

“Such attacks do not shake our resolve and I think we will not only avenge our martyrs but the terrorists will be given a response in the same manner as the question they’ve left for us.”

He said a cleaning operation was under way and around 21 terrorists had been “sent to hell”, saying that engagements were still ongoing at a few points and there were incoming reports of the count increasing by four to five more.

The chief minister also criticised what he said were sympathetic voices in the media for the terrorists.

He stressed that the state would take all measures required to curb terrorism such as ramping up the capacity of law enforcement agencies.

Condemnations pour in

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attacks and expressed his deep grief on the martyrdom of policemen and Levies personnel.

In a statement, he directed that the wounded be provided with the best medical facilities.

He also ordered that a probe be launched into the attacks to identify and punish the perpetrators.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the terrorism incidents in “Razmik Bazaar, North Waziristan and Kalat.

Conveying his sympathies to the bereaved families, the president vowed in a statement to continue efforts to “completely eradicate terrorism”.

He prayed for the deceased and their families, as well as wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Paying tribute to the martyred security men in a statement issued by his ministry, Naqvi expressed his grief on “five civilians” losing their lives.

“The sacrifices of the martyred will always be remembered,” the interior minister said.

“The enemy is carrying out a heinous conspiracy to create instability in the country. We will thwart the nefarious aims with the power of unity,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that those in Balochistan fighting the case of missing persons and staging sit-ins there should speak about the unjust bloodshed in the province today.

“Stage your protests, but also show solidarity with those whose loved ones fell victim to terrorism in Balochistan today,” he wrote on X.

Similar past attacks

This is the second attack of such nature this year. In April, nine passengers were offloaded from a bus near Balochistan’s Noshki city and shot dead after gunmen checked their ID cards.

There were at least 170 militant attacks killing 151 civilians and 114 security personnel in Balochistan last year, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

In October last year, unidentified gunmen fatally shot six labourers hailing from Punjab in Turbat in Balochistan’s Kech district. According to the police, the killings were targeted. All victims belonged to different areas of southern Punjab, suggesting they had been chosen for their ethnic background.

In 2019, gunmen stopped a bus near Ormara near Gwadar district, and shot dead 14 people, including personnel of the Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guards, after checking their CNICs.

A similar incident occurred in 2015 when gunmen killed 20 construction workers and injured three others in a pre-dawn attack on a labourers’ camp near Turbat. The victims belonged to Sindh and Punjab.

