25 dead, 1 injured as bus from Kahuta to Rawalpindi plunges into ditch: rescue official

At least 25 passengers were killed and 1 injured on Sunday when a coaster traveling from Kahuta to Rawalpindi fell into a ditch, a rescue official said.

“The accident was caused due to the coaster’s failed brakes,” Rescue 1122 Punjab official Usman Gujjar said.

The bodies are currently being shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Kahuta, he said, adding that 26 passengers were on board.

According to the rescue official, victims included 20 men, four women and one child.

“The tragic accident occurred on the Girari Bridge of Kahuta’s Azad Pattan Road,” the official further said.

The interior ministry, however, said 29 had died in that crash.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a statement expressed “heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased in both accidents.”

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a bus accident near Azad Pattan, according to Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, he prayed “for the high ranks of the departed souls and patience for their families”.

The premier also directed “authorities to provide immediate medical aid to the injured”.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed “deep grief over the loss of precious lives” in the accident.

“My sympathies are with the bereaved families in this hour of sorrow,” he said, according to a post shared by his party, PPP, on the X platform.

He also emphasised on the need to “speed up relief activities”.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that she felt “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives“.

“May Allah exalt the ranks of those who died in this tragedy and grant patience to their loved ones,” she said on X.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also expressed regret over the accident.

In a post on X, the speaker “expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of life of more than 22 passengers as a result of the accident”.

“The speaker prayed for the speedy recovery of the passengers injured in the accident,” the statement read.

“I express my heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of those who died in the accident,” Ayaz Sadiq said, adding that “authorities should ensure the provision of immediate medical aid to the injured persons in the accident”.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Additional input from Reuters