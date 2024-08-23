E-Paper | August 23, 2024

Shadman misses hundred as Bangladesh reaches 199-4 in first Test against Pakistan

AFP Published August 23, 2024 Updated August 23, 2024 06:17pm
Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam plays a shot during the third day of first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Aug 23, 2024. — AFP
Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam plays a shot during the third day of first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Aug 23, 2024. — AFP
Pakistan’s cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Zakir Hasan during the third day of first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Aug 23, 2024. — AFP
Pakistan’s cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Zakir Hasan during the third day of first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Aug 23, 2024. — AFP

Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam missed a fighting hundred by just seven runs but still helped Bangladesh reach 199-4 in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The defiant 29-year-old left-hander was approaching his second hundred but was bowled by a sharp delivery from Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali in the last over before tea on the third day.

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim was 15 not out as Bangladesh trail Pakistan’s total of 448-6 declared by 249 runs with six wickets in hand.

Shadman added 52 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahim following his stubborn 94-run stand with Mominul Haque (50) in an earlier wicket stand.

Shadman hit 12 boundaries in his fighting five-hour 29-minute stay at the crease.

Haque was the only batter dismissed in the post-lunch session when he missed a delivery from Khurram Shahzad and was bowled. He hit five boundaries in his 76-ball innings.

It was Shadman who anchored his team’s fight as Pakistan’s pace attack looked less effective on a Rawalpindi stadium pitch that has slowed down considerably.

Shahzad was the pick of home bowlers with 2-36 while Naseem Shah and Ali had a wicket each.

Shadman pulled pacer Naseem’s last delivery before the lunch interval for his sixth boundary to reach a third Test half-century as Bangladesh reached 134-2.

The Shadman-Haque stand led the recovery after Pakistan removed Zakir Hasan (12) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (16) in the extended three-hour session due to Friday prayers.

Pakistan employed all four pacers but were missing the services of a frontline spinner.

Part-time slow bowler Agha Salman had Shadman leg-before wicket on 57 but the decision was overturned on review.

Resuming at 27-0, Bangladesh lost Zakir to a smart catch by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, diving to his left to take a one-handed catch in Naseem’s fifth over of the day.

Shanto looked good during his short knock but was bowled between bat and pad by Shahzad, leaving the visitors on 53-2.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Who to believe?
Updated 23 Aug, 2024

Who to believe?

Even established experts seem to be in the dark about what the authorities seek to achieve and at what cost.
Attock van attack
23 Aug, 2024

Attock van attack

A FULL investigation is in order to identify and punish the culprits involved in Thursday’s ghastly attack...
Climate and trade
23 Aug, 2024

Climate and trade

CLIMATE change is affecting us all, across the planet. Record-breaking sea and surface temperatures, and associated...
Signs of trouble
22 Aug, 2024

Signs of trouble

The administration cannot leave people in the affected areas at the mercy of terrorists.
Plugging the gap
22 Aug, 2024

Plugging the gap

IF fiscal prudence is a virtue then Pakistan’s budgets have been an exercise in vice for the last many years. This...
Karachi accident
22 Aug, 2024

Karachi accident

TWO innocents are dead. Amina, 26, and her father, Imran Arif, 60, were killed this Monday when a speeding SUV ...