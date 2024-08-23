Govt considering shutting down utility stores across country, says production ministry

The Ministry for Industries and Production (MoIP) on Friday confirmed that the government was planning to shut down all utility stores in the country in a bid to reduce expenses.

Last week, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved the disbursement of monthly subsidies to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at a higher rate per household and turnover tax of 1.25 per cent.

In recent weeks, the prices of some essential kitchen items had declined in the open market but remained higher at USC. But generally, the prices of essential items, particularly those subsidised through USC, had gone up.

During a Senate Standing Committee meeting, Senator Saifullah Niazi questioned whether the government would close utility stores in the country.

Secretary MoIP Saif Anjum affirmed that the government was considering shutting down the country’s utility stores, adding that work was in progress to transfer the employees of the utility stores to other institutions.

“Government wants to get out of non-essential businesses,” he said, adding that providing relief to utility stores ends the atmosphere for competition.

While speaking to the media, the Chairman of the Standing Committee Aon Abbas Buppi said that it was a “very sad day for the country”.

“When I asked them whether they had any plans for the employees [of the utility store], the government did not have a plan for that,” Buppi said, adding that approximately 60,000 employees will be rendered out of jobs following the decision.

“It is not clear what would happen to thousands of employees,” he said. “This incompetent government can give nothing but unemployment.”