SBP reserves rise to $9.3bn

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $19 million to $9.29 billion during the week ending on Aug 16, announced the central bank on Thursday.

However, the SBP did not mention the source of this inflow. The country’s overall foreign exchange holdings stood at $14.6 billion including $5.375bn held by the commercial bank.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2024