E-Paper | August 23, 2024

SBP reserves rise to $9.3bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 23, 2024 Updated August 23, 2024 08:08am

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $19 million to $9.29 billion during the week ending on Aug 16, announced the central bank on Thursday.

However, the SBP did not mention the source of this inflow. The country’s overall foreign exchange holdings stood at $14.6 billion including $5.375bn held by the commercial bank.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Who to believe?
Updated 23 Aug, 2024

Who to believe?

Even established experts seem to be in the dark about what the authorities seek to achieve and at what cost.
Attock van attack
23 Aug, 2024

Attock van attack

A FULL investigation is in order to identify and punish the culprits involved in Thursday’s ghastly attack...
Climate and trade
23 Aug, 2024

Climate and trade

CLIMATE change is affecting us all, across the planet. Record-breaking sea and surface temperatures, and associated...
Signs of trouble
22 Aug, 2024

Signs of trouble

The administration cannot leave people in the affected areas at the mercy of terrorists.
Plugging the gap
22 Aug, 2024

Plugging the gap

IF fiscal prudence is a virtue then Pakistan’s budgets have been an exercise in vice for the last many years. This...
Karachi accident
22 Aug, 2024

Karachi accident

TWO innocents are dead. Amina, 26, and her father, Imran Arif, 60, were killed this Monday when a speeding SUV ...