Indonesia scraps plan to change election rules

AFP Published August 23, 2024
RIOT police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators outside the parliament in Bandung during a protest against a move to reverse a decision given by Indonesia’s constitutional court altering eligibility rules for candidates in a key election later this year.—AFP
JAKARTA: Indonesian lawmakers scrapped a controversial plan to change election rules, a parliament official announced on Thursday, after thousands rallied in the capital over a move seen to help the outgoing president build a political dynasty.

Parliament was preparing to reverse a constitutional court ruling upholding candidate age requirements, which made President Joko Widodo’s youngest son ineligible for upcoming regional polls.

With thousands of protesters clamouring outside parliament, lawmakers initially delayed Thursday’s session. The demonstrations swelled as the day progressed, with students and office workers joining, despite water cannon and police in riot gear.

The parliament later announced the proposed changes would be dropped for this election period, in an apparent U-turn. “It was officially decided that the revision of the Regional Election Law could not proceed. This means that the revision today was cancelled,” Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, told reporters after clashes between protesters and police. The protesters lit tyres on fire and set off firecrackers while chanting slogans against Widodo, more popularly known as Jokowi. A handful of demonstrators dismantled a section of the concrete and metal fence surrounding parliament and tried to enter the complex, but police dispersed them with water cannon and tear gas.

“I came here because my country is on the verge of destruction. These lawmakers have scammed the people,” 64-year-old protester Muhammad Saleh Zakaria said. Late on Thursday, some protesters were still starting fires in front of parliament and attempting to batter their way through its fence.

