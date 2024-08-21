E-Paper | August 21, 2024

Bangladesh send Pakistan into bat in rain-delayed first Test

AFP Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 03:15pm
Bangladesh win the toss and opt to field first.—Photo courtesy: PCB X
Bangladesh win the toss and opt to field first.—Photo courtesy: PCB X

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and sent Pakistan to bat on the opening day of the first Test on Wednesday after a delayed start due to a wet outfield.

The two umpires — Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock of South Africa — made four inspections of the ground but found wet patches due to overnight rain, deemed dangerous for play.

No play was possible before lunch with 230 minutes of play lost, curtailing the day to 48 overs.

The weather forecast for all five days is not encouraging with rain and bad light predicted.

Pakistan entered the Test with four fast bowlers in an all-pace attack with no frontline spinner while Bangladesh included three pacers and two spinners.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Aamer Jamal has missed out on a place for the first fixture of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which is set to be played from Wednesday.

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) third cycle (2023-2025) contested by nine teams. Pakistan is currently sixth and Bangladesh is eighth on the table.

The second Test will also be played in Rawalpindi, from August 30, after being moved from Karachi because of construction work at the stadium.

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG) and Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Night duty

Night duty

Rafia Zakaria
The root of the problem — men with depraved thoughts and capable of expressing these in the most horrific way — has to be addressed.

Editorial

Troubled tribunals
Updated 21 Aug, 2024

Troubled tribunals

Systems meant to act as a check and balance on our institutions and ensure compliance with the constitutional order keep failing us constantly.
Ceasefire farce
21 Aug, 2024

Ceasefire farce

AS Israel continues to mercilessly pound Gaza, the US pushes the fiction that a ceasefire is close in the besieged...
Silencing expression
21 Aug, 2024

Silencing expression

THE return of Aun Ali Khosa, a satirist and social media activist, has brought much relief to his family and...
Digital doublespeak
20 Aug, 2024

Digital doublespeak

The people deserve more than clueless representatives gaslighting them for suffering poor internet connectivity.
Monsoon havoc
20 Aug, 2024

Monsoon havoc

SEVERAL parts of the country are currently in the grip of monsoon-related havoc, as heavy rainfall and swollen ...
Polio continues
20 Aug, 2024

Polio continues

IT is impossible for anyone to imagine the excruciating ordeal of polio survivors. A study on the traumatic...