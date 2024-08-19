E-Paper | August 19, 2024

KKH blocked as floods ravage GB

Jamil Nagri Published August 19, 2024 Updated August 19, 2024 07:24am

GILGIT: As flash floods fuelled by rapidly melting glaciers continued to wreak havoc in Gilgit-Baltistan, the Karakoram Highway was blocked at multiple points due to mudslides on Sunday.

The rapidly melting glaciers due to heatwaves have caused flooding in streams and rivers in various areas of Gilgit-Baltistan. These floods have swept away crops and damaged dozens of houses in the region. In addition to the KKH, the Gilgit-Shandur road was also blocked due to flooding.

According to authorities, the KKH has been blocked at multiple locations from Gilgit to Khunjerab. In Gilgit’s Jaglot and Hunza’s Shishkat village, the highway has been blocked due to mudflow. Subsequently, thousands of passengers, including foreign and local tourists, had been stranded due to the road closure.

The Gilgit-Ghizer road was also blocked at multiple locations after local nullahs overflowed in the Ghizer district. According to the police, the flooding occurred in various nullahs of Ghizer on Sunday, causing damages to public and private property.

Due to the floods, over two dozen houses were damaged and three dozen houses were partially damaged.

The bridges, roads, water supply channels, and electricity systems were also affected by the floods, which also disconnected the link between several villages in Ghizer.

Similarly, flash floods also occurred in Aliabad, Haiderabad, and other areas in Hunza as well as in Shigar and Nagar.

There was no official statement from the government regarding the scale of devastation in multiple districts of the region. However, the director general of the GB disaster management remained unavailable for comments despite multiple attempts.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reluctant austerity
19 Aug, 2024

Reluctant austerity

THE time for tokenism has long gone. Unless the current government gets serious about introducing and implementing a...
Investor confidence
19 Aug, 2024

Investor confidence

NO matter how much power is arrayed behind the state’s efforts to bring more investment into the country, the fact...
Playing in Bangladesh
19 Aug, 2024

Playing in Bangladesh

CAPTAIN Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie have made it clear: Pakistan need to make the most of a ...
Politics of subsidies
Updated 18 Aug, 2024

Politics of subsidies

Punjab government’s ability to divert Rs45bn from its budget towards significant consumer subsidies is a step that only a province flush with cash can afford.
Heat-related deaths
18 Aug, 2024

Heat-related deaths

A RECENT news report in The Guardian highlights a harrowing reality: heat inequality is silently claiming thousands...
No manners
18 Aug, 2024

No manners

CRASS sexism and misplaced notions of moral autonomy are hallmarks of Pakistan’s political class. Instead of...