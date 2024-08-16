E-Paper | August 16, 2024

Stocks rally on robust payouts, falling NSS rates

Muhammad Kashif Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 09:22am

KARACHI: Despite mounting political tensions and economic uncertainty, including growing risks to the digital economy due to internet disruptions, the stock market on Thursday showed remarkable resilience as equity investors remained busy in cherry-picking amid a strong earnings outlook, tossing the index above 78,000.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation said stocks showed recovery on high corporate payouts, bullish global equities, drop in profit rates on national savings schemes, and likely IMF board ap­proval for the 37-month $7bn Extended Fund Fa­cility this month fuelled bull run on the stock market.

Topline Securities said the fertiliser, exploration and production, information technology, and banking sectors saw significant contributions from Fauji Fertiliser, Pakistan Oilfield, MCB Bank, Systems Ltd and Meezan Bank, which cumulatively contributed 253 points to the index’s performance.

As a result, the benchmark index hit an intraday high of 78,709.14 points and a low of 77,987.83. However, it settled at 78,105.98 after gaining 228.56 points or 0.29pc on a day-on-day basis.

The overall trading volume inched down 2.16pc to 591.06 million shares. The traded value, however, rose 0.60pc to Rs20.10bn on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Kohinoor Spinning (91.01m shares), Yousaf Weaving (65.31m shares), WorldCall Tele­com (60.62m shares), Tele­card Limited (24.08m shares) and Air Link Comm­unication (23.38m shares).

The shares registering the most significant increa­ses in their share prices in absolute terms were Hallmark Com­pany (Rs48.97), Pak Engine­ering (Rs33.87), Leiner Pak Gelatine (Rs32.97), Ferozsons Lab (Rs28.10) and Exide Pakistan (Rs20.56).

The companies registering significant decreases in their share prices in absolute terms were PIA Holding Ltd [B] (Rs84.87), Nestle Pakistan (Rs47.50), Rafhan Maize (Rs34.60), Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd (Rs31.08) and Bata Pakistan (Rs28.31).

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Admissions game

Admissions game

Faisal Bari
The admissions game has developed into a market with specialised players emerging to address gaps in provision.

Editorial

High power costs
16 Aug, 2024

High power costs

The bad news is that authorities seem to be second-guessing the plan as it is likely to hurt the business interests of Pakistan’s rent-seeking elite.
Nuclear bazaar
16 Aug, 2024

Nuclear bazaar

REPEAT incidents of security failures and the shoddy regulation of India’s nuclear sector have earned our eastern...
Mpox concerns
16 Aug, 2024

Mpox concerns

FIRST identified in humans in 1970, the mpox virus is once again the focus of global attention due to the emergence...
Throttling connectivity
Updated 15 Aug, 2024

Throttling connectivity

Now the authorities seem to have decided that WhatsApp has replaced X as the new staging ground for dissent and are tightening the noose.
Targeting TTP
15 Aug, 2024

Targeting TTP

Is slapping on a new label on a hard-core terrorist outfit the right strategy, especially when the label is also imbued with religious meaning?
Transgender justice
15 Aug, 2024

Transgender justice

Our policymakers still see this community as a slur, making political commitment to justice for transgender people a distant dream.