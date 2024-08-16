E-Paper | August 16, 2024

NA sub-committee to address PSM’s issues

Amin Ahmed Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 09:21am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday appointed a sub-committee that will focus on resolving the critical financial and administrative issues facing Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

MNA Naz Baloch will be convener of the four-member sub-committee, which will include Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Muhammad Arshad Sahi and Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani. The committee members will also undertake a visit to the mill.

The terms of reference of the sub-committee are to “address the financial and administrative issues, particularly those related to employees and the operations of Pakistan Steel Mills”. The industries and production minister briefed a meeting of the Senate committee on the status of PSM and said the mill has a total landholding of 19,000 acres, of which 4,008 acres remain unutilised, while 305 acres have been illegally encroached.

The PSM chief financial officer informed the meeting that the federal government had invested Rs170 billion into PSM over the years to keep the mill operational.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Admissions game

Admissions game

Faisal Bari
The admissions game has developed into a market with specialised players emerging to address gaps in provision.

Editorial

High power costs
16 Aug, 2024

High power costs

The bad news is that authorities seem to be second-guessing the plan as it is likely to hurt the business interests of Pakistan’s rent-seeking elite.
Nuclear bazaar
16 Aug, 2024

Nuclear bazaar

REPEAT incidents of security failures and the shoddy regulation of India’s nuclear sector have earned our eastern...
Mpox concerns
16 Aug, 2024

Mpox concerns

FIRST identified in humans in 1970, the mpox virus is once again the focus of global attention due to the emergence...
Throttling connectivity
Updated 15 Aug, 2024

Throttling connectivity

Now the authorities seem to have decided that WhatsApp has replaced X as the new staging ground for dissent and are tightening the noose.
Targeting TTP
15 Aug, 2024

Targeting TTP

Is slapping on a new label on a hard-core terrorist outfit the right strategy, especially when the label is also imbued with religious meaning?
Transgender justice
15 Aug, 2024

Transgender justice

Our policymakers still see this community as a slur, making political commitment to justice for transgender people a distant dream.