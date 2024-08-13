E-Paper | August 13, 2024

Indian YouTuber arrested after peacock curry video

AFP Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 08:32pm

An Indian would-be social media star has been arrested and detained after outrage by his video of cooking and eating the country’s protected national bird, a peacock, police said.

Police said that Kodam Pranay Kumar was detained on Monday and sent to jail after “other videos in his mobile phone confirmed” that the bird he’d cooked for his curry dish video was indeed a peacock.

The colourful birds are protected under stringent wildlife laws.

“He is now in jail on 14 days remand under the Wildlife Protection Act and now the court would decide whether he’d remain inside or get a bail,” Akhil Mahajan, police superintendent in [the] southern state of Telangana told AFP.

Investigators are also trying to ascertain how and where Kumar managed to get a peacock for the video, which has since been removed from his channel.

The video showed him cooking peacock curry, “a stunt allegedly pulled to attract more views”, The Times of India reported.

“However, the response was far from what he might have anticipated,” it added.

“Social media users condemned the video, accusing Kumar of promoting illegal wildlife consumption and disrespecting a national symbol.”

The Indian peacock, identified with its vibrant blue colour and a regal wingspan among males, holds a special symbolic importance in India.

The throne of the country’s Mughal ruling dynasty was also called the Peacock Throne because it featured bejewelled peacocks, once present in huge numbers across parts of the northern Indian plains.

Rapid urbanisation and habitat loss in the last few decades have significantly reduced their numbers in the wild, with stringent punishment and fines under the wildlife laws now protecting them from hunting or harm.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Broken politics

Broken politics

Arifa Noor
While there is perhaps an absence of strong student unions and organisations in Pakistan, it is not simply due to bans on them.

Editorial

School massacre in Gaza
Updated 13 Aug, 2024

School massacre in Gaza

Can Tel Aviv’s assertions that it is ready to discuss a ceasefire really be taken seriously in the aftermath of such bloodbaths?
Bottomless pit
13 Aug, 2024

Bottomless pit

AT a time when the masses are struggling to put two decent meals on the table, the scale of fiscal malfeasance and...
Countering hate in UK
13 Aug, 2024

Countering hate in UK

THE anti-racism counter-protests witnessed across the UK last week brought a moment of relief to the country....
The court’s power
Updated 12 Aug, 2024

The court’s power

The SC needs to announce the detailed verdict in reserved seats case soon for the objections against it to be addressed with finality.
Bangladesh’s future
12 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh’s future

Once the dust settles, Dr Yunus should announce a date for fresh polls. This should close the door on speculation.
Monsoon fury
12 Aug, 2024

Monsoon fury

MISERY has become permanent: another year when relentless rains battered parts of the country, wrecking rural and...