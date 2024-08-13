1 dead, 6 injured in explosion in Quetta’s Liaquat Market

One person died while six others were injured in an explosion in Quetta’s Liaquat Bazaar on Tuesday, officials said.

“Six people injured in an explosion in Liaquat Bazaar are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre,” a statement issued by the Balochistan health department’s media coordinator Dr Waseem Baig said.

The statement did not specify the nature of the incident or the exact location of it in the market.

Irfanullah, the son of Haji Amanullah, lost his life while the injured included Muhammad Azeem, Zainullah Amanullah, Habibur Rehman Mir Haji, Saagar Govand, Yousuf Masih, and Shabbir Hashim, the statement said.

In a separate statement, Dr Baig said that the condition of two injured people was serious. “The entire staff is present and the wounded are being provided with medical aid,” he added.

In March, a gas leak caused a blast inside a house in Quetta’s Achakzai Colony, killing a man and two of his children.

