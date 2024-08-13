E-Paper | August 14, 2024

1 dead, 6 injured as explosion rips through Quetta’s Liaquat Market

Abdullah Zehri Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 12:07am

One person died while six others were injured in an explosion in Quetta’s Liaquat Bazaar on Tuesday, officials said.

“Six people injured in an explosion in Liaquat Bazaar are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre,” a statement issued by the Balochistan health department’s media coordinator Dr Waseem Baig said.

The statement did not specify the nature of the incident or the exact location of it in the market.

Irfanullah, the son of Haji Amanullah, lost his life while the injured included Muhammad Azeem, Zainullah Amanullah, Habibur Rehman Mir Haji, Saagar Govand, Yousuf Masih, and Shabbir Hashim, the statement said.

In a separate statement, Dr Baig said that the condition of two injured people was serious. “The entire staff is present and the wounded are being provided with medical aid,” he added.

In March, a gas leak caused a blast inside a house in Quetta’s Achakzai Colony, killing a man and two of his children.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

