E-Paper | August 13, 2024

Indonesian president holds first cabinet meeting in future capital

AFP Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 07:58am
INDONESIAN President Joko Widodo leads a cabinet meeting at Garuda Palace in Nusantara, the country’s future capital, on Monday.—Reuters
INDONESIAN President Joko Widodo leads a cabinet meeting at Garuda Palace in Nusantara, the country’s future capital, on Monday.—Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday held his first cabinet meeting in the country’s future capital, despite much of the city remaining under construction as it runs behind schedule.

The $32-billion megaproject Nusantara was widely expected to be inaugurated on August 17, Indonesia’s Independence Day, but building delays and funding woes have cast doubt on the schedule.

Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, still hailed the city-in-progress, which is expected to be fully ready in 2045. “Not all countries have the opportunity, have the ability to build their capital starting from zero,” he said.

According to Jokowi, the city is “being built with the concept of a forest city, a jungle city, a city full of green” in eastern Borneo island. But environmentalists have warned the rapid development of the new capital will hasten deforestation in one of the world’s largest stretches of tropical rainforest.

Jokowi — who started to work from the future capital several weeks ago — brought Several officials to Nusantara for the cabinet meeting, including his successor Prabowo Subianto.

Prabowo pledged to continue the capital-to-be once he takes office in October, removing any doubt over his willingness to carry out Jokowi’s legacy project.

Jokowi resurrected the long-shelved plan to relocate the capital soon after taking office in 2019 after experts warned Jakarta — the megacity of 12 million people — was sinking.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Broken politics

Broken politics

Arifa Noor
While there is perhaps an absence of strong student unions and organisations in Pakistan, it is not simply due to bans on them.

Editorial

School massacre in Gaza
Updated 13 Aug, 2024

School massacre in Gaza

Can Tel Aviv’s assertions that it is ready to discuss a ceasefire really be taken seriously in the aftermath of such bloodbaths?
Bottomless pit
13 Aug, 2024

Bottomless pit

AT a time when the masses are struggling to put two decent meals on the table, the scale of fiscal malfeasance and...
Countering hate in UK
13 Aug, 2024

Countering hate in UK

THE anti-racism counter-protests witnessed across the UK last week brought a moment of relief to the country....
The court’s power
Updated 12 Aug, 2024

The court’s power

The SC needs to announce the detailed verdict in reserved seats case soon for the objections against it to be addressed with finality.
Bangladesh’s future
12 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh’s future

Once the dust settles, Dr Yunus should announce a date for fresh polls. This should close the door on speculation.
Monsoon fury
12 Aug, 2024

Monsoon fury

MISERY has become permanent: another year when relentless rains battered parts of the country, wrecking rural and...