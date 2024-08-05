E-Paper | August 05, 2024

Philippines, Germany commit to reaching defence pact this year

Published August 5, 2024

MANILA: The Philippi­nes and Germany on Sunday committed to signing a defence cooperation arrangement this year, vowing to uphold international rules-based order in the region as tensions flare over disputed areas of the South China Sea.

China and the Philippines have traded accusations in recent months over clashes in the South China Sea, including charges China intentionally rammed Manila’s navy boats, seriously injuring a Filipino sailor. Beijing has disputed this, saying its actions were lawful and professional.

German Defence Minis­ter Boris Pistorius and his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro committed to establishing long-term relations between their armed forces to expand training and bilateral exchanges, explore opportunities to expand bilateral armaments cooperation and engage in joint projects. The meeting in Manila was the first such visit by a German defence minister, as their countries mark 70 years of diplomatic relations.

China claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, including areas claimed as exclusive economic zones by Vietnam, the Philip­pines, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague said Beijing’s claims had no legal basis. China rejects that decision.

“This ruling remains valid, without any exceptions,” said Pistorius. “It is our obligation to strengthen the maritime border and we are living up to it.” China’s foreign affairs ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Teodoro said the Philip­pines, seeking to modernise its military to boost external defence, will be “looking to engage Ger­many as a possible supplier of these capabilities”.

“These are in the command and control, anti-access aerial denial, maritime domain, aerial domain and in higher technologically capable equipment,” Teodoro told a press conference with Pistorius.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2024

