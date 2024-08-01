E-Paper | August 01, 2024

Funeral prayers for Haniyeh offered in several cities

Dawn Report Published August 1, 2024 Updated August 1, 2024 07:39am
JI emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, leads the funeral prayer in absentia of the Hamas leader, on Liaquat Road on July 31. — X/JIPOfficial
ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The killing of Ismail Haniyeh, chief political leader of Hamas and former prime minister of Palestine, in Iran attracted strong reaction from almost all political and religious parties on Wednesday which condemned the “barbaric approach” of Israel, denounced the world powers support to Zionist state and questioned the silence of Muslim rulers.

As the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) sit-in at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh entered the sixth day, all activities of the day were suspended to mourn the assassination. The party also suspended its activities in Karachi, including the sit-in planned to be staged outside Governor House.

JI emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, led the funeral prayer in absentia of the Hamas leader, on Liaquat Road. It was also attended by the delegation of Palestinian embassy in Pakistan.

Funeral prayers for Haniyeh were also offered in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta on the call of the JI chief. Besides, the JUI-F held the funeral of the leader in absentia in Larkana.

In Rawalpindi, Mufti Gulzar Naimi, Allama Arif Wahidi, Nasir Abbas Sherazi paid tribute to the assassinated Hamas leader and condemned the Israeli attack. They said the Zionist state was even being ridiculed by the people in the West.

Palestine Foundation Pakistan and ISO’s Karachi division staged a joint rally condemning Israel for the assassination. Patronage Committee members of Palestine Foundation Pakistan including Dr Sabir Abu Maryam, leaders of JI, MWM, JUP, PTI, PML-N, Awami Tehreek, Human Rights Council, Jamiat Ahl-i-Hadith, Pastor Daniel Siraj and others attended the rally.

Also, the MQM-P condemned the “Zionist regime of Israel”.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2024

