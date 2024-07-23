E-Paper | July 23, 2024

Commuters remain stuck following hours-long severe traffic jam around Sindh Governor House

Imtiaz Ali Published July 23, 2024 Updated July 23, 2024 08:20pm
A logjam at Ziauddin Ahmed road in Karachi on Tuesday. — Photo by Zohaib Ahmed
A logjam at Ziauddin Ahmed road in Karachi on Tuesday. — Photo by Zohaib Ahmed
A logjam at Ziauddin Ahmed road in Karachi on Tuesday. — Photo by Zohaib Ahmed
A logjam at Ziauddin Ahmed road in Karachi on Tuesday. — Photo by Zohaib Ahmed
A logjam at Ziauddin Ahmed road in Karachi on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
A logjam at Ziauddin Ahmed road in Karachi on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
A logjam at Ziauddin Ahmed road in Karachi on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
A logjam at Ziauddin Ahmed road in Karachi on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

Commuters remained stuck following an hours-long severe traffic jam around the Sindh Governor House in Karachi amid heightened security on Tuesday.

The logjam coincided with the Bohra community leader’s arrival at the Sindh Governor House.

In an alert posted at 7:38pm, the Karachi Traffic Police said Ziauddin Ahmed road going towards PIDC Chowk to the State Life Building was opened for one-track traffic coming and going.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the traffic situation and ordered the administration, district and traffic police to open roads for traffic.

He also instructed that traffic management in the city be improved and further directed that the CM Secretariat be reported to after the opening of roads.

An earlier alert at 6:02pm said Ziauddin Ahmed road, Deen Muhammad Wafai road and Sarwar Shaheed road were closed for traffic, without providing a reason for the closure.

As a result, it said traffic was slow at II Chundrigar, Shaheen Chowk, Khajoor Chowk, Ziauddin Ahmed road, Aiwan-i-Sadr road, PIDC Chowk and their surrounding areas.

The police said it was rerouting traffic through alternate routes.

The Governor House is located on Aiwan-i-Sadr road while the Chief Minister House is on Ziauddin Ahmed road.

A Dawn.com staffer also witnessed a heavy police and security presence at the many gates of the Governor House on Aiwan-i-Sadr road.

Later, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori addressed a media talk with Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of the Bohra community.

More to follow.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Security concerns
23 Jul, 2024

Security concerns

All stakeholders want what is best for the country and its people; their differing approaches shouldn’t be viewed with such suspicion all the time.
Frankfurt vandalism
23 Jul, 2024

Frankfurt vandalism

THE state needs to seek serious answers from the German authorities regarding the July 20 mob attack targeting...
Stressed cotton economy
23 Jul, 2024

Stressed cotton economy

DECREASING cotton production should be a worry for the government because of its socioeconomic implications. Early...
Population calamity
Updated 22 Jul, 2024

Population calamity

Pakistan can also control its growth rate by following the examples of its peers and implementing functional family planning programmes and campaigns.
Blow to occupation
22 Jul, 2024

Blow to occupation

THE International Court of Justice has delivered a legal blow to the decades-old Israeli occupation of Palestinian...
Seeking Priya Kumari
22 Jul, 2024

Seeking Priya Kumari

PRIYA Kumari — the minor girl who vanished on Ashura in 2021 while serving water at a sabeel in Sukkur district ...