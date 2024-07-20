Rainfall expected across Pakistan over next 24 hours

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in various parts of the country over the next 24 hours, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported on Saturday.

It stated that scattered rain, windstorms and thundershowers were predicted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central/southern Punjab, Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and the Pothohar region.

“Heavyfalls are likely in isolated places in south Punjab, northeast Balochistan and southeast/upper Sindh during the period,” the report said.

According to the synoptic situation, light to moderate monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating central/southern parts of the country. On the other hand, a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country, APP added.

During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorms/thundershowers were reported in upper KP, Sindh, Punjab and northeast Balochistan while hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The highest rainfall was recorded in KP’s Parachinar (63 millimeters) followed by Mirkhani (12mm), Dir (10mm), Drosh (6mm), Kalam (2mm) and Balakot (1mm).

In Sindh, Tando Jam recorded 34mm of rainfall, Hyderabad (Airport 24mm, City 19mm), Badin (17mm), Thatta (15mm), Mirpurkhas (9mm) and Karachi (University Road 15mm, Hasan Square 7mm).

Khanewal (22mm) received the highest rainfall in Punjab.

Urban flooding feared

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said flash floods and urban flooding were feared in many parts of the country due to heavy rainfall, which could lead to urban flooding and increased water levels in local nullahs.

Likewise, Met Office Director General Mehar Sahibzada Khan said the spell would continue till July 21 and asked the public to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident during the rain spell.

He said all four provinces, as well as the AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) regions, would experience a new spell of rain. Landslides may disrupt roads in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the spell, he added.

Meanwhile, the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has warned of a possible Glof in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan due to rising temperatures and expected heavy rainfall from July 17 to 23.