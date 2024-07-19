Thomas leads Open, McIlroy and DeChambeau struggle

Tiger Woods of the US plays out from a bunker on the fifth hole during the first round of the British Open at the Royal Troon Golf Club on Thursday.—Reuters

TROON: American Justin Thomas overcame a mid-round wobble to take the clubhouse lead at the 152nd British Open with a first-round three-under-par 68 at a blustery Royal Troon on Thursday.

The twice former PGA champion galloped to four under after 10 holes before hitting trouble but finished strongly, sinking a long birdie at the last to set the pace.

Sweden’s Alex Noren, England’s Justin Rose, Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard and American Russell Henley finished on two under in testing conditions.

Several big names struggled though in testing conditions on the Ayrshire coast, not least U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau who carded a five-over 76 which included an eagle- three at the 16th.

World number two Rory McIlroy was even further back after a round of 78 left him fighting to make the cut.

Thomas, who has never had a top-10 finish at the Open and missed the cut last year, birdied the second, fourth and seventh and the Postage Stamp par-three eighth.

But a double bogey six at the 12th and a bogey at 13 stunted his progress before he holed a par putt from 17 feet at the 15th and birdied the last two holes.

“I played so well today but gave a couple back at the beginning of the back nine,” former world number one Thomas said. “I’m playing really well and feeling confident about my game. It’s nice to get off to a good start in a major.”

Play began under cloudy skies at 6.35am local time on the Ayrshire coast with 1997 Open champion Justin Leonard striking the first tee shot of the day. He finished with an 80 but was not the only player struggling as the course bared its teeth.

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy, bidding for his fifth major title 10 years after his last one, was also caught out by the conditions. He bogeyed the first and dropped two shots at the Postage Stamp as his bunker escape rolled back into the cavernous sand trap. Things got worse when he bogeyed the 10th and emerged with a double bogey at the 11th after hitting his tee shot out of bounds over the railway track skirting the course. Two more bogeys ensured he will need something special on Friday to take part at the weekend.

Reigning champion Brian Harman, whose putter took him to glory at Hoylake, carded a two-over 73, as did Spain’s Jon Rahm.

Large galleries headed out to watch home favourite Robert MacIntyre who was joined by Rahm and England’s Tommy Flee­twood. MacIntyre, who won last week’s Scottish Open, signed for a 72 after a solid enough but Fleetwood could make no impact as he opened with a 76.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2024