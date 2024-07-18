E-Paper | July 18, 2024

Homeland Security inspector general investigates Secret Service after Trump assassination attempt

Anadolu Agency Published July 18, 2024 Updated July 18, 2024 09:22am

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) independent watchdog announced on Wednesday it is opening an investigation into security lapses that led to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a weekend rally.

The probe will “evaluate the United States Secret Service’s (Secret Service) process for securing former President Trump’s July 13, 2024 campaign event,” the office of the DHS inspector general said in statements posted to its website. The Secret Service agency is a department within DHS.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he directed an independent investigation into the security at Saturday’s rally “to assess exactly what happened.” The results of the probe will be shared publicly, said Biden.

It is unclear when the DHS probe was launched and if the review announced by the inspector general is the same one Biden ordered.

Law enforcement has identified the suspected shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from the state of Pennsylvania.

Crooks was fatally shot by a Secret Service agent after he opened fire from a nearby roof outside of the Butler, Pennsylvania venue where Trump was addressing supporters ahead of November’s national election.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the shooting but it has raised serious questions about security preparations for the gathering.

The shooting injured the former president, killed one spectator and critically wounded two others. Trump was seen being whisked off the stage by Secret Service agents, his face bloodied after it appeared that he was grazed by a bullet.

He later said he was shot in the ear and appeared at the ongoing Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with a bandage covering his right ear.

The Secret Service is tasked with ensuring the security of presidents and vice presidents, both former and current, as well as presidential nominees during election years.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

On writing

On writing

Rafia Zakaria
There is no ceremony or ritual that marks any person as a writer except the simple yet unimaginably significant act of starting to write.

Editorial

A way forward
Updated 17 Jul, 2024

A way forward

Before political leaders inflict more damage, they must give talks a chance.
Export delusions
17 Jul, 2024

Export delusions

THE trade ministry’s ‘plan’ to almost double exports to $60bn over the next three years is nothing more than...
Diversity in UK politics
17 Jul, 2024

Diversity in UK politics

THE recent UK elections have ushered in the most diverse parliament in the nation’s history. Under the leadership...
Banning PTI
Updated 16 Jul, 2024

Banning PTI

It appears that the govt and its backers within the establishment have still not realised that they are in uncharted territory.
Nato at 75
16 Jul, 2024

Nato at 75

EMERGING from the ashes of World War II, and locked in confrontation with the Soviet-led Communist bloc for over ...
Non-stop massacres
16 Jul, 2024

Non-stop massacres

Netanyahu is cunningly pretending to talk peace while mercilessly pounding Gaza. What is clear is that a return to pre-Oct 7 status quo is impossible.