Ghulam Ahmed Bilour meets Zardari after polls demand

ISLAMABAD: Just a day after one of the allies of PML-N-led coalition, ANP, demanded re-elections in the country, senior ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour met President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed with him overall political and security situation.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency on Tuesday, the president during the meeting emphasised importance of collaboration among all political parties to address national issues and achieve political and economic stability.

He said consensus among all political parties on major national issues was indispensable.

The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa chapter of ANP, which enjoys close relations with PPP, on Monday demanded fresh general elections in the country.

A similar demand had been made earlier by JUI-F.

The ANP also postponed the scheduled protest rally in the Malakand division against the proposed military operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’.

Mr Iftikhar said the ANP had given the call for a peaceful protest rally in the name of “Amn Pasoon” in Malakand division for July 5 against the operation, but postponed the rally after a clarification issued by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a Senate session on July 4 at 5pm.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2024