Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ireland ahead of swift world cup exit

Dawn.com Published June 16, 2024 Updated June 16, 2024 07:50pm
Babar Azam flips the coin in Pakistan’s final game of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.—PCB X
Babar Azam flips the coin in Pakistan's final game of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.—PCB X

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in their final game of the T20 World Cup after the Green Shirts were knocked out in the group stages of the mega event.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions and runners-up in 2007 and 2022, lost their first two Group A fixtures.

A stunning super-over humiliation at the hands of the United States was followed by a six-run loss to bitter rivals India in a game where they failed to chase down a modest 120-run target.

Subsequently, Pakistan were knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup’s group stages for the first time in their history after rain distributed points in the match between Ireland and the USA.

Pakistan has replaced Naseem Shah for Abbas Afridi in their game today, whereas, Ben White replaced Craig Young for the Irish side.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little and Ben White

