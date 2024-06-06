Today's Paper | June 06, 2024

T20 World Cup: Pakistan 6 down as troubles pile up for Green Team against US

Dawn.com Published June 6, 2024 Updated June 6, 2024 10:07pm
Captain Babar Azam beats a run out during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between the USA and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on June 6. — AFP
Captain Babar Azam beats a run out during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between the USA and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on June 6. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the United States vs Pakistan match 11 group stage match in the ICC Men’s T20 cricket World Cup at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, US on June 6. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the United States vs Pakistan match 11 group stage match in the ICC Men’s T20 cricket World Cup at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, US on June 6. — AFP

Troubles piled up for Pakistan after the Green Team lost two back-to-back wickets in the 13th over on Thursday in their opening game against the United States of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s total stood at 139 for 7 after the end of 18 overs.

Skipper Babar was the next to depart in the 16th over after he was trapped in front for a leg-before-wicket by Jasdeep Singh with Iftikhar following his captain two overs later.

Babar Azam and Shadab Khan took the attack to the USA after the Green Team lost three early wickets in the powerplay.

The pair sent Harmeet Singh for a 19-run over before the leggie was dismissed by Kenjige who subsequently got the better of Azam Khan on the next ball.

Runs dried up for the Green Team after they ended the powerplay with a run rate of exactly five. The loss of wickets resulted in attacking shots from skipper Babar however, to no avail.

Shadab and Babar held the fort until the ninth over before Shadab began to attack the American bowler to try and reverse some of the pressure. Two sixes in the first two balls and a boundary off the last from the 10th over helped Pakistan cross the 60-run mark.

United States captain Monank Patel earlier won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match in Dallas’ Grand Prairie Stadium.

Co-hosts the US came into this match off a stunning opening-day win over arch-rivals Canada, with this game Pakistan’s first in Group A.

Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed by Saurabh Netravalkar in the first over after Steven Taylor caught a blinder in slips.

Usman Khan was the next to depart after Nosthush Kenjige tossed the ball up who skied it to long off and was caught by Nitish Kumar.

Fakhar Zaman followed next after he scooped a mistimed shot to short third man.

Pakistan’s team included Mohammad Amir, 15 years after the left-arm quick starred as a teenager when they last lifted the T20 World Cup trophy. The 32-year-old, who was jailed for spot-fixing in 2011, only recently came out of international retirement.

Rizwan was also listed as Pakistan’s wicketkeeper after Azam Khan struggled behind the stumps during a 2-0 T20 series loss in England.

Corey Anderson, the former New Zealand all-rounder, was in the US middle order.

Teams:

United States: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (capt/wkt), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

Umpires: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

T20 World Cup 2024
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Real powers
Updated 06 Jun, 2024

Real powers

PTI seems to be repeating one of the biggest mistakes it made during its last tenure, when it sought to sideline its rivals.
Airline safety
06 Jun, 2024

Airline safety

WHILE the European Union has yet to issue a formal statement in this regard, it seems that Pakistan has remained...
Violent crime wave
06 Jun, 2024

Violent crime wave

THE violent crime wave that has been afflicting Karachi for the past few years shows no sign of abating, as lives...
A sobering election?
Updated 05 Jun, 2024

A sobering election?

India should reach out to Pakistan, and the state should respond positively to any Indian overtures.
Out of time
05 Jun, 2024

Out of time

TODAY, on World Environment Day, we must confront a sobering truth: an alarming 40pc of the planet’s land is...
Lower inflation
05 Jun, 2024

Lower inflation

AS anticipated, the dramatic drop in May’s inflation figures to 11.8pc — the lowest in 30 months — has ...