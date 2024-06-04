Today's Paper | June 04, 2024

Bears take hold of PSX as shares plunge 700 points

Dawn.com Published June 4, 2024 Updated June 4, 2024 01:39pm
Downward trajectory detected at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday— screenshot of the PSX data portal.
Downward trajectory detected at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday— screenshot of the PSX data portal.

Bears took over at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as shares plunged more than 700 points on Tuesday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index plunged 702 points, or 0.93 per cent, to stand at 74,872.48 at 1:38pm from the previous close of 75,575.25 points.

Raza Jafri, chief executive of EFG Hermes Pakistan, said, “Buyers seem to be shying away as they await the federal budget, as this could impact monetary policy setting.

“The market has thus come off on relatively thin volumes,” he noted.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, credited the bearish momentum to the delay in budget and selling pressure by players.

Awais Ashraf, director research at Akseer Research, attributed the downward trajectory to “increased external financing needs over the next two months are prompting worries about the potential for monetary easing by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the stability of the exchange rate, which is already under scrutiny due to uncertainties surrounding the budget and the country’s entry into a new IMF programme.”

He also noted that “selling pressure was widespread, particularly impacting banks, fertilizer, exploration and production, and technology firms”.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital Limited, said, “Increased political uncertainties are taking toll on the equities market despite significantly lower than expected inflation reading for May 2024.”

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cipher acquittal
Updated 04 Jun, 2024

Cipher acquittal

Our state, in its desperation to victimise another ex-PM, once again left them looking like more of a hero than they perhaps deserved to be.
China sojourn
04 Jun, 2024

China sojourn

AS the prime minister begins his five-day visit to China today, investment — particularly to reinvigorate the...
Measles resurgence
04 Jun, 2024

Measles resurgence

THE alarming rise in measles cases across Pakistan signals a burgeoning public health crisis that demands immediate...
Large projects again?
Updated 03 Jun, 2024

Large projects again?

Government must focus on debt sustainability by curtailing its spending and mobilising more resources.
Local power
03 Jun, 2024

Local power

A SIGNIFICANT policy paper was recently debated at an HRCP gathering, calling for the constitutional protection of...
Child-friendly courts
03 Jun, 2024

Child-friendly courts

IN a country where the child rights debate has been a belated one, it is heartening to note that a recent Supreme...