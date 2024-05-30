‘Pro-people’ budget in the works at PML-N huddle at Jati Umra

Updated 30 May, 2024 Debt trap The task before the government is to boost its tax-to-GDP ratio to the global average by taxing the economy’s untaxed and undertaxed sectors.

30 May, 2024 Foregone times THE past, as they say, is a foreign country. It seems that the PML-N’s leadership has chosen to live there. Nawaz...

30 May, 2024 Margalla fires THE Margalla Hills — the sprawling 12,605-hectare national park — were once again engulfed in flames, with 15...

Updated 29 May, 2024 First steps One hopes that this small change will pave the way for bigger things.

29 May, 2024 Rafah inferno THE level of barbarity witnessed in Sunday’s Israeli air strike targeting a refugee camp in Rafah is shocking even...