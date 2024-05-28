Info minister Tarar backs stakeholder consultation for defamation law

ISLAMABAD: Amid inte­nse pressure from the journalist fraternity and civil society organisations, the PML-N seemed to soften its stance on the proposed defamation law — recently pas­sed by the Punjab Assembly and pending gubernatorial assent.

At a press conference on Monday, federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar backed demands for consultations with stakeholders before the finalisation of the legislation.

When asked about the proposed defamation law, Mr Tarar said it was being enacted for every citizen and not for the state. Justifying the need for fresh legislation, he said that existing laws had specific flaws, which had resulted in cases not being decided for decades.

He said that wide-ranging consultations should be held and all stakeholders should give their input for the finalisation of new legislation on defamation, which was in the interest of the country and society at large.

‘No pressure on Malik Riaz’

During the presser, he was also asked about the cryptic statement released a day earlier by property tycoon Malik Riaz, who alleged that he was under immense pressure and facing business losses, but vowed not to succumb.

When a questioner asked about the impression that Mr Riaz was being pressured to turn approver against former PM Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Mr Tarar said that there was no question of him becoming a witness if he did not formally join proceedings.

He also rejected the impression that there was any pressure on Malik Riaz or his family, saying that they were staying abroad and called on the tycoon to join the investigation in order to clear his name.

