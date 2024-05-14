FPCCI seeks opening of Chaman border

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh has called for the immediate opening of the Chaman border as thousands of trucks and other vehicles have been stranded for over a week hampering economic activities.

“The Chaman border should be opened immediately to alleviate the sufferings and financial losses of the traders and allow essential supplies like food and medicines to pass through the border,” he said in a statement, describing it as a humanitarian and socioeconomic crisis.

He said the Chaman border is nestled in the heart of the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and has long been a significant point for cross-border trade between the two neighbouring countries.

This kind of blockage repeatedly over the past five years has eroded the government’s authority, resulting in a precarious law and order situation in the border area. Ironically, law and order in that area are of the utmost necessity because it is a difficult terrain, trade route, and border crossing, the FPCCI chief said.

This has become a routine occurrence; whereas, small mobs, smugglers and outlaws frequently close the border area, disrespecting the law of the land and inflicting immense losses to the law-abiding traders of both sides.

