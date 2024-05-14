Today's Paper | May 14, 2024

FPCCI seeks opening of Chaman border

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 14, 2024 Updated May 14, 2024 09:55am

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh has called for the immediate opening of the Chaman border as thousands of trucks and other vehicles have been stranded for over a week hampering economic activities.

“The Chaman border should be opened immediately to alleviate the sufferings and financial losses of the traders and allow essential supplies like food and medicines to pass through the border,” he said in a statement, describing it as a humanitarian and socioeconomic crisis.

He said the Chaman border is nestled in the heart of the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and has long been a significant point for cross-border trade between the two neighbouring countries.

This kind of blockage repeatedly over the past five years has eroded the government’s authority, resulting in a precarious law and order situation in the border area. Ironically, law and order in that area are of the utmost necessity because it is a difficult terrain, trade route, and border crossing, the FPCCI chief said.

This has become a routine occurrence; whereas, small mobs, smugglers and outlaws frequently close the border area, disrespecting the law of the land and inflicting immense losses to the law-abiding traders of both sides.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Privatisation divide
Updated 14 May, 2024

Privatisation divide

How this disagreement within the government will sit with the IMF is anybody’s guess.
AJK protests
14 May, 2024

AJK protests

SINCE last week, Azad Jammu & Kashmir has been roiled by protests, fuelled principally by a disconnect between...
Guns and guards
14 May, 2024

Guns and guards

THERE are some flawed aspects to our society that we must start to fix at the grassroots level. One of these is the...
Spending restrictions
Updated 13 May, 2024

Spending restrictions

The country's "recovery" in recent months remains fragile and any shock at this point can mean a relapse.
Climate authority
13 May, 2024

Climate authority

WITH the authorities dragging their feet for seven years on the establishment of a Climate Change Authority and...
Vending organs
13 May, 2024

Vending organs

IN these cash-strapped times, black marketers in the organ trade are returning to rake it in by harvesting the ...