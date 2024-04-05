Card for exporters, taxpayers launched

ISLAMABAD: In a rare development, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified an incentives-laden scheme offering privileges and facilities to top exporters and taxpayers.

The Pakistan Honour Card Scheme was notified through SRO469 on Thursday. The benefits include expedited clearance at immigration offices, issuance of diplomatic passports and access to VIP lounges at airports.

The cards will be issued to 65 top exporters and compliant taxpayers, including companies, associations of persons (AOPs), and individual taxpayers who received awards from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The scheme is divided into several categories, including top taxpayers recognised for outstanding performance in various fields. Nine top exporters will be short-listed for the cards based on the value of their export proceeds from the country.

There will be another category depending on sector performance. The top two exporters by sector will be chosen from chemical products, followed by two each from food items, leather, machinery, pharmaceuticals, sports goods, and other top exporters of paper and plastic, steel and metal products, and other products.

The exporters of non-traditional and innovative products will also be offered the cards. The top exporter of aluminium and articles will also be offered the card, followed by spices, fish and crustaceans. In the category of information technology, three top exporters will be selected under the scheme.

Two exporters with the highest increase over the previous year, three top exporters who shipped products for the first time, the top three women exporters, the 12 highest taxpayers in all taxes, the highest taxpayer of income tax, the top five highest tax paying companies, and the highest AOP, in addition to the top five individual taxpayers.

To be eligible for the Pakistan Honour Card, taxpayers must meet certain conditions, including full payment of taxes based on returns or final taxation statements, the absence of outstanding arrears or claims (unless challenged in court), and the absence of pending criminal procedures.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2024