DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 31, 2024

Berlin legalises cannabis use, sparks calls to protect youth

AFP Published March 31, 2024 Updated March 31, 2024 07:02am

BERLIN: Smoking weed will soon be legal for over-18s in Germany, but addiction experts are calling for more prevention efforts to ensure young people are protected from the dangers of cannabis use.

Under one of the most liberal drug laws in Europe, adults in Germany will from April 1 be allowed to carry up to 25 grams of dried cannabis on them and cultivate up to three marijuana plants at home.

“From our point of view, the law as it is written is a disaster,” Katja Seidel, a therapist at a drug addiction centre in Berlin, said. “Access to the product will be easier, its image will change and become more normalised, especially among young people,” Seidel said, adding that she expects to see an increase in cannabis use “at least initially”.

The government says decriminalising weed will hit the black market and reduce the spread of contaminated cannabis. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, a physician himself, acknowledges cannabis can be “dangerous” especially for people under the age of 25 whose brains are still developing.

Medical experts say cannabis use among young people can affect the development of the central nervous system, leading to an increased risk of developing psychosis and schizophrenia.

Lauterbach has promised a major campaign to educate youngsters about the health risks and boost prevention programmes, but it remains unclear how much money the government plans to spend and how effective it will be. The new legislation has some safeguards to protect young people, including a ban on smoking cannabis within 100 metres (328 feet) of a school, kindergarten, playground or sports centre.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

In limbo
Updated 31 Mar, 2024

In limbo

More than 100 citizens were consigned to a legal purgatory of sorts after the apex court's Dec 13 order.
Cricket captaincy
31 Mar, 2024

Cricket captaincy

SOME things never change. Although the Pakistan Cricket Board has a new elected board, it looks set to keep alive ...
Lawless law enforcers
31 Mar, 2024

Lawless law enforcers

IN a shocking development, a report compiled by the Punjab Police has uncovered the involvement of 234 police...
Dashed hopes
Updated 30 Mar, 2024

Dashed hopes

This course of action seems to run contrary to what one would expect from an independent judiciary jealously guarding its domain.
Hike in power rates
30 Mar, 2024

Hike in power rates

SUMMER is fast approaching and bringing with it more hardships for the working classes. Already grappling with a...
Waste not, want not
30 Mar, 2024

Waste not, want not

AS the world observes the International Day of Zero Waste today, it is faced with a shameful truth: over a billion...