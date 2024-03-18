Nobody should fear having a religion, say UN experts

UNITED NATIONS: Nobody should fear having a religion, declared UN observers as the world body observed a day of solidarity with Muslims on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia this week.

The observation led to three days of discussions at UN headquarters in New York and Geneva and the adoption of a resolution that calls for the appointment of a Special UN Envoy for combating Islamophobia.

A declaration by independent UN experts, however, focused on the targeting of religious minorities across the globe, underlining the need to ensure the security of every religious group.

It noted that acts of harassment, intimidation, violence, and incitement based on religion or belief had risen to “alarming levels” across the world, including against Muslims.

The experts stressed that physical attacks — including killings, harassment, verbal attacks, and death threats — motivated by the perceived religious affiliation of the victims were an unacceptable failure of the state to protect all its citizens in line with its obligations.

They noted that in too many countries in the lead-up to elections, state and non-state actors feed religious tensions and promote discriminatory laws and policies against minorities to gain political advantage.

The declaration noted an increase in attacks on mosques, cultural centres, schools, and even private property belonging to Muslims and cited recent tensions in relation to the Babri Masjid — now Ram Mandir — in India as an example to show how minorities were targeted by hostile majorities.

“We stand in solidarity with those who have suffered intolerance, discrimination, violations, and violence, purely on account of being Muslims,” they declared.

“Nobody should suffer fear for having or manifesting their religion or belief. Everyone should feel safe and benefit from the equal protection of their human rights, which must be guaranteed by all states.”

The experts reiterated that state and faith-based actors in every country were responsible for protecting human rights and urged them to come forward to counter such violations. Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2024