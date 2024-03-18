DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 18, 2024

Nobody should fear having a religion, say UN experts

Anwar Iqbal Published March 18, 2024 Updated March 18, 2024 07:03am

UNITED NATIONS: Nobody should fear having a religion, declared UN observers as the world body observed a day of solidarity with Muslims on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia this week.

The observation led to three days of discussions at UN headquarters in New York and Geneva and the adoption of a resolution that calls for the appointment of a Special UN Envoy for combating Islamophobia.

A declaration by independent UN experts, however, focused on the targeting of religious minorities across the globe, underlining the need to ensure the security of every religious group.

It noted that acts of harassment, intimidation, violence, and incitement based on religion or belief had risen to “alarming levels” across the world, including against Muslims.

The experts stressed that physical attacks — including killings, harassment, verbal attacks, and death threats — motivated by the perceived religious affiliation of the victims were an unacceptable failure of the state to protect all its citizens in line with its obligations.

They noted that in too many countries in the lead-up to elections, state and non-state actors feed religious tensions and promote discriminatory laws and policies against minorities to gain political advantage.

The declaration noted an increase in attacks on mosques, cultural centres, schools, and even private property belonging to Muslims and cited recent tensions in relation to the Babri Masjid — now Ram Mandir — in India as an example to show how minorities were targeted by hostile majorities.

“We stand in solidarity with those who have suffered intolerance, discrimination, violations, and violence, purely on account of being Muslims,” they declared.

“Nobody should suffer fear for having or manifesting their religion or belief. Everyone should feel safe and benefit from the equal protection of their human rights, which must be guaranteed by all states.”

The experts reiterated that state and faith-based actors in every country were responsible for protecting human rights and urged them to come forward to counter such violations. Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Defining extremism
Updated 18 Mar, 2024

Defining extremism

Redefining extremism may well be the first step to clamping down on advocacy for Palestine.
Climate in focus
18 Mar, 2024

Climate in focus

IN a welcome order by the Supreme Court, the new government has been tasked with providing a report on actions taken...
Growing rabies concern
18 Mar, 2024

Growing rabies concern

DOG-BITE is an old problem in Pakistan. Amid a surfeit of public health challenges, rabies now seems poised to ...
Provincial share
Updated 17 Mar, 2024

Provincial share

PPP has aptly advised Centre to worry about improving its tax collection rather than eying provinces’ share of tax revenues.
X-communication
17 Mar, 2024

X-communication

IT has now been a month since Pakistani authorities decided that the country must be cut off from one of the...
Stateless humanity
17 Mar, 2024

Stateless humanity

THE endless hostility between India and Pakistan has reduced prisoners to mere statistics. Although the two ...