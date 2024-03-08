Women, children get exemption in punishments

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday announced a special exemption in the punishments of women and child prisoners on humanitarian grounds.

The remission would be applicable to women and children sentenced for two years or less and to those with less than two years of sentence left to complete, a news release from the President’s Office said.

The reduction in sentence would not apply to the prisoners involved in murder, espionage, and anti-state activities.

The other categories without remission include convicts of adultery, theft, dacoity, kidnapping, terrorism, narcotics, and foreign nationals, it added.

