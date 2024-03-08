DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2024

Women, children get exemption in punishments

Syed Irfan Raza Published March 8, 2024 Updated March 8, 2024 07:30am

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday announced a special exemption in the punishments of women and child prisoners on humanitarian grounds.

The remission would be applicable to women and children sentenced for two years or less and to those with less than two years of sentence left to complete, a news release from the President’s Office said.

The reduction in sentence would not apply to the prisoners involved in murder, espionage, and anti-state activities.

The other categories without remission include convicts of adultery, theft, dacoity, kidnapping, terrorism, narcotics, and foreign nationals, it added.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Result tampering
Updated 08 Mar, 2024

Result tampering

THE botched conduct of the Feb 8 election continues to haunt the Election Commission of Pakistan. After failing to...
A long road
08 Mar, 2024

A long road

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day is being observed today, the time of year when women are celebrated for their invaluable...
TTP threat
08 Mar, 2024

TTP threat

DURING a discussion in the Security Council on Wednesday, Pakistani Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram rightly ...
Justice denied
Updated 07 Mar, 2024

Justice denied

In the past, the pillars of state have participated in undermining the constitutional order they had sworn to protect.
X disruption
Updated 07 Mar, 2024

X disruption

The question arises: if the country’s top regulator is claiming that it is not doing the blocking, who, then, is preventing access to X?
Healthcare rot
07 Mar, 2024

Healthcare rot

THE exploitation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme in Punjab by the medical community is both alarming and disgraceful....