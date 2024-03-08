DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2024

900 luxury watches ‘go missing’ in Japan

AFP Published March 8, 2024 Updated March 8, 2024 07:29am

TOKYO: Around 900 luxury watches worth almost $13 million are missing in Japan after a site renting them out folded and its owner fled to Dubai, local media reported.

The owners of the Rolexes and other pricey timepieces earned monthly deposit fees by loaning them to Osaka-based Toke Match, which would then rent them to customers.

Neo Reverse, the company that operated Toke Match, announced on Jan 31 the termination of its service and promised it would return all watches. But the owners of around 900 watches worth 1.9 billion yen ($12.6 million) have not been reunited with their property, the Asahi Shimbun daily and other media outlets reported, citing a group of about 190 owners.

Some of the watches have even been spotted on an online auction site, prompting owners to file dozens of complaints to police around Japan. The auction site’s operator Valuence Japan said that at least 20 watches it handled had serial numbers matching those loaned to Toke Match.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Result tampering
Updated 08 Mar, 2024

Result tampering

THE botched conduct of the Feb 8 election continues to haunt the Election Commission of Pakistan. After failing to...
A long road
08 Mar, 2024

A long road

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day is being observed today, the time of year when women are celebrated for their invaluable...
TTP threat
08 Mar, 2024

TTP threat

DURING a discussion in the Security Council on Wednesday, Pakistani Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram rightly ...
Justice denied
Updated 07 Mar, 2024

Justice denied

In the past, the pillars of state have participated in undermining the constitutional order they had sworn to protect.
X disruption
Updated 07 Mar, 2024

X disruption

The question arises: if the country’s top regulator is claiming that it is not doing the blocking, who, then, is preventing access to X?
Healthcare rot
07 Mar, 2024

Healthcare rot

THE exploitation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme in Punjab by the medical community is both alarming and disgraceful....