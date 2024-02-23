MSF slams US at UN, says children in Gaza want to die

UNITED NATIONS: The head of Mdecins Sans Frontires (Doctors Without Borders) told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that medical teams in the Gaza Strip have come up with a new acronym: WCNSF — wounded child, no surviving family.

“Children who do survive this war will not only bear the visible wounds of traumatic injuries, but the invisible ones too,” MSF International Secretary General Christopher Lock­year told the 15-member council.

“There is a repeated displacement, constant fear and witnessing family members literally dismembered before their eyes,” he said. “These psychological injuries have led children as young as five to tell us that they would prefer to die.” Lockyear slammed the United States, saying he was appalled it had repeatedly used its veto power to block the council from demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

“The people of Gaza need a ceasefire, not when practicable, but now. They need a sustained ceasefire, not a temporary period of calm,” Lockyear said. “Anything short of this is gross negligence.” The US has vetoed three UN Security Council resolutions since the start of the current fighting on Oct 7, most recently blocking on Tuesday a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as it instead pushes council to call for a temporary ceasefire linked to the release of prisoners held by Hamas.

Biden administration has vetoed three Security Council resolutions since October 7

China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun told the council he felt “appalled” by Lockyear’s briefing. “We hope the tragic picture that he painted of Gaza for us can touch the conscience of a certain member of this council,” Zhang said.

The United States had said it was concerned that the draft resolution it vetoed on Tuesday could jeopardise talks between the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar that seek to broker a six-week pause in fighting and the release of prisoners.

Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood did not acknowledge Lockyear’s briefing. He said the US was pushing Israel to allow more aid into Gaza and had told its ally it should not proceed with a ground offensive in Rafah, in southern Gaza, “in the absence of a viable plan to protect civilians.” “We all want to see a durable end to this conflict,” Wood said. “The pace of talks can be frustrating ... council support for this diplomacy is critical to increase pressure on Hamas to accept the agreement on the table.”

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2024