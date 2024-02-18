DAWN.COM Logo

Centre, Punjab urged to clear media’s dues

From the Newspaper Published February 18, 2024

KARACHI: The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has called upon caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi to advise the authorities concerned to clear dues of all PBA members.

The demand came at an emergent meeting of the PBA’s board of directors held on Friday to discuss the critical financial situation that has arisen due to the federal and Punjab governments’ non-payment of the electronic media dues, which have accumulated over a period of the last one year.

The meeting was informed that bills approximately worth Rs3.5 billion are outstanding against both these governments, and this amount does not include previous dues.

It highlighted that the delay in the payment of dues will seriously jeopardise media operations and the electronic media’s ability to honour its liabilities, including the payment of workers’ salaries, according to a PBA press release.

The members emphasised the need for both these governments to fulfil their financial commitments immediately. In case they fail to pay these dues within the next 10 days, the PBA and its members will be forced to safeguard their interests by exercising all legal and constitutional options available to them.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2024

