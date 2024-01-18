Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan strikes terrorist hideouts in Iran after airspace violation by Tehran

Pakistan on Thursday morning struck terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Siestan-o-Baluchistan province, less than 48 hours after Iran violated its airspace.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes and killed a number of terrorists during the intelligence-based operation codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’.

Iran on Tuesday had laun­ched attacks in Pakistan targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, Iranian state media reported, prompting strong condemnation from Islamabad and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

The Iranian strikes were part of a series of attacks carried out by Iran in recent days in Syria and Iraq as its response to recent terrorist attacks on its territory. The Iranian strikes have heightened concerns about regional stability, particularly amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

“Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists,” the Foreign Office statement on Thursday morning said.

“However, because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so called Sarmachars.

“This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces.”

“Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred,” said MOFA.

The statement stressed that Pakistan “fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran”, adding “the sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised”.

“As a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upholds the principles and purposes of the UN Charter including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states. Guided by these principles, and in exercise of our legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan will never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged, under any pretext or circumstances.

Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. We have always emphasised dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavour to find joint solutions.“

Airspace violation

A day earlier, Pakistan had downgraded its diplomatic relations with Iran, recalling its ambassador from Tehran and expelling the Iranian envoy in Islamabad, in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in Panjgur, Balochistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had said Pakistan reserved the right to retaliate against the attack, which she described as an “illegal act” and without any justification. In both statements issued after the attack, Baloch warned Iran of the consequences of its action.

“Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being,” she had said.

Besides the diplomatic response, a senior official, in a telephone conversation with Dawn, did not rule out a military response, saying that “our response was still evolving”.

Similarly, high-level bilateral visits, both ongoing as well as planned ones, were cancelled. Iranian charge d’affaires in Islamabad was also summoned to FO to convey Pakistan’s condemnation of the incident.

The Iranian strikes were perceived by Pakistan as not only a breach of sovereignty but also a potential catalyst for broader regional conflict, which is particularly alarming in the current tense regional climate. This situation is further complicated by regional rival India, which has been leveraging the pretext of terrorism to act against Pakistan.

Diplomatic sources had also suggested that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) was responsible for the breach and that despite the existence of multiple channels of communication between the two countries, the operation was carried out contrary to international law, which clearly violated Pakistan’s airspace.

