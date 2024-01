Updated 10 Jan, 2024 Maulana’s mission Even if Maulana Fazl is able to convince the Afghan Taliban, will they be able to rein in their ideological comrades in the TTP?

10 Jan, 2024 Ill-prepared THE Election Commission of Pakistan appears to be struggling in its preparation for the polls. After several...

10 Jan, 2024 Uniform crimes WHILE misconduct in law enforcement is not unique to Pakistan, it would not be far-fetched to state that criminality...

Updated 09 Jan, 2024 Moving forward SC has ensured disqualification laws won’t be used as Damocles’ sword over a condemned politician’s neck.

09 Jan, 2024 Bleeding money THAT some of the country’s state-run commercial entities suffered financial losses totalling a staggering Rs1.4tr,...