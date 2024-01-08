DAWN.COM Logo

5 killed, 22 injured in blast near police van in KP’s Bajaur

Arif Hayat Published January 8, 2024 Updated January 8, 2024 11:12am
People gather near the site of an explosion in KP’s Bajaur district on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Five persons were killed and 22 others were injured on Monday in an explosion near a police van in Mamund tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, rescue and hospital officials said.

Dr Wazir Khan Safi, the medical superintendent at Khar District Headquarters Hospital, confirmed the casualties to Dawn.com. Police officials were among the deceased.

He said that 12 out of the wounded were being treated at the Khar DHQ while 10 others, who were seriously injured, were referred to a Peshawar hospital.

According to a Rescue 1122 statement, rescue teams in Mohmand and Lower Dir districts were also put on “alert”.

Malakand division Commissioner Saqib Raza said that the ongoing polio campaign the seriously injured would be taken to Peshawar via a helicopter.

In a statement, caretaker KP Chief Minister Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah condemned the blast and expressed his grief on the “martyrdom of police officials”.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the wounded, CM Shah directed the district administration to ensure the provision of timely aid to them.

“The police morale would not be defeated by such cowardly incidents,” the chief minister asserted.

Highlighting that the KP police have given “eternal sacrifices” to protect the public’s lives and properties, CM Shah said the nation saluted them.

He vowed to provide “every possible support” to the bereaved families.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

