Sunni Ulema Council leader gunned down

ISLAMABAD: Sunni Ulema Council Pakistan Deputy Secretary General Maulana Masoodur Rehman Usmani was gunned down while his driver was injured in an attack in Ghauri Town on Friday, police said.

The council’s spokesman also confirmed the killing.

Police officers told Dawn that Maulana Usmani was returning home from Rawalpindi in his car when two armed men on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire on his vehicle, killing the Maulana on the spot. The driver of the car sustained bullet injuries.

The officers said on getting information, the police and a large number of activists and local leaders of the Sunni Ulema Council Pakistan reached the crime scene, which led to traffic congestion in and around the area.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to a hospital where the doctor confirmed the death of Maulana Usmani while his driver, identified as Asad Ali Khan, was given medical assistance and was stated to be in stable condition.

A large number of council’s activists and leaders also gathered at the hospital, the police said, adding that a police contingent was deployed to maintain law and order.

An autopsy was conducted and the body was later handed over to the council leaders, the officers said.

Preliminary investigation showed that the attackers targeted Maulana Usmani from the side where he was seated and only left after confirming that he was dead.

The council’s spokesman said the coffin of Maulana Usmani had been shifted to Aabpara from the hospital and the leaders would soon announce their future strategy.

He further said Maulana Usmani’s coffin would be taken to the Parliament House from Jamia Masjid Rehmania Aabpara in a processionand funeral prayers would be offered there at around 2pm.

According to police officers, so far law and order situation was normal, but a strong protest was expected.

When contacted by police, the local leaders of the Sunni Ulema Council said they were waiting for their senior leaders to decide the future strategy, however, so far they have prohibited the council’s office-bearers from giving any kind of information.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2024