DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2024

SIFC panel resolves to back operation against smugglers

Syed Irfan Raza Published January 4, 2024 Updated January 4, 2024 07:35am
ISLAMABAD: Officials attend a meeting of the SIFC apex committee, on Wednesday.—APP
ISLAMABAD: Officials attend a meeting of the SIFC apex committee, on Wednesday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Direc­t­ing authorities concerned to meet targets of Special Investment Financial Cou­ncil (SIFC) regarding foreign investment and privatisation, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday vow­ed to continue the ongoing operation against smugglers and hoarders.

Presiding over 8th meeting of the SIFC’s apex committee, which was co-chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir, the prime minister reviewed progress of various government mi­­nistries and departments regarding targets and goals set by the council.

According to the PM Of­­f­ice (PMO), the COAS reite­r­ated army’s resolve to support the government for revival of economy.

“The committee expressed firm commitment to continue action against those inv­ol­v­­ed in smuggling and hoarding,” an official statement issued by the PMO said.

Caretaker PM, COAS jointly chair eighth meeting of apex committee

The caretaker government in collaboration and support of the army has launched a massive operation against smugglers and hoarders after which unbridled US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee was controlled and prices of some essential items had dropped to some extent.

In the meeting, different federal ministries gave briefings on various projects and investment.

The committee expres­sed satisfaction on overall progress of different ministries on important issues.

The committee lauded the efforts of relevant mi­­nistries and departm­ent for giving final shape to dif­ferent Memo­rand­ums of Understanding (MoUs) made for foreign investment with the governments of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The meeting also lauded singing of MoUs and framework with the UAE and Kuwait, besides enhancing economic relations with foreign countries. “The forum directed for swift materialisation of all MoUs and frameworks,” the press release said.

The committee also reviewed the progress of authorities concerned regarding privatisation of state-owned entities and directed them to keep the pace of their work.

The meeting also reviewed measures taken to attract foreign investment and gave approval for strengthening domestic dispute resolution system. The participants decided to expedite the pace of infrastructure development to provide better facilities to the investors in far-flung areas.

The committee approved policy-level interventions regarding investment and human resource development to meet grow-ing demands in various sectors.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ephemeral hopes
Updated 04 Jan, 2024

Ephemeral hopes

The people of Pakistan deserve some calm in this new year, which the upcoming election was hoped to deliver.
Bangladesh crackdown
04 Jan, 2024

Bangladesh crackdown

WHILE Bangladesh will go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new government, it will not be much of a contest, as the...
Licence to teach
04 Jan, 2024

Licence to teach

THE caretaker Sindh government has introduced Pakistan’s first teaching licence test, a commendable step in...
Terrorism surge
03 Jan, 2024

Terrorism surge

WHILE Pakistan’s leadership remains almost exclusively occupied in political machinations, militants and terrorist...
Rising inflation
03 Jan, 2024

Rising inflation

IT is becoming difficult to put the inflation genie back into the bottle. New price data from the Pakistan Bureau of...
Conduct unbecoming
Updated 03 Jan, 2024

Conduct unbecoming

Baloch protesters are exercising their fundamental right to peacefully demand answers and justice.