Doctor killed in Qilla Abdullah shooting

QUETTA: A doctor was killed in a gun attack in Qila Abdullah district, on Tuesday.

Levies officials said that the doctor, later identified as Fida Mohammad, was on his way home in Jungle Pir Alizai area when armed men riding motorcycles opened fire on him and sped away.

Soon after the shooting, Levies personnel rushed to the crime scene and shifted the body to nearby hospital. The officials quoted hospital sources as saying the victim received multiple bullet injuries, which caused his instant death.

The motive for the killing could not be ascertained immediately, officials said, adding that investigation was in progress. They said automatic weapons were used in the deadly attack.

However, the body was handed over to the family after completing medico-legal formalities.

While a case was registered against the unidentified assailants, area people blocked the Quetta-Chaman Highway to record their protest against the killing.

Traffic on the highway remained suspended for several hours during the protest. Shops, markets and business centres also remained shut as a mark of protest against the shooting.

Taking notice of the killing, caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Ahmed Jamali directed the relevant authorities to ensure arrest of the attackers at the earliest. He said that a special team was being established for the purpose.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2024