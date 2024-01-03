DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2024

Doctor killed in Qilla Abdullah shooting

Saleem Shahid Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 07:09am

QUETTA: A doctor was killed in a gun attack in Qila Abdullah district, on Tuesday.

Levies officials said that the doctor, later identified as Fida Mohammad, was on his way home in Jungle Pir Alizai area when armed men riding motorcycles opened fire on him and sped away.

Soon after the shooting, Levies personnel rushed to the crime scene and shifted the body to nearby hospital. The officials quoted hospital sources as saying the victim received multiple bullet injuries, which caused his instant death.

The motive for the killing could not be ascertained immediately, officials said, adding that investigation was in progress. They said automatic weapons were used in the deadly attack.

However, the body was handed over to the family after completing medico-legal formalities.

While a case was registered against the unidentified assailants, area people blocked the Quetta-Chaman Highway to record their protest against the killing.

Traffic on the highway remained suspended for several hours during the protest. Shops, markets and business centres also remained shut as a mark of protest against the shooting.

Taking notice of the killing, caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Ahmed Jamali directed the relevant authorities to ensure arrest of the attackers at the earliest. He said that a special team was being established for the purpose.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism surge
03 Jan, 2024

Terrorism surge

WHILE Pakistan’s leadership remains almost exclusively occupied in political machinations, militants and terrorist...
Rising inflation
03 Jan, 2024

Rising inflation

IT is becoming difficult to put the inflation genie back into the bottle. New price data from the Pakistan Bureau of...
Conduct unbecoming
Updated 03 Jan, 2024

Conduct unbecoming

Baloch protesters are exercising their fundamental right to peacefully demand answers and justice.
SBP’s projections
02 Jan, 2024

SBP’s projections

This year is going to be a defining one for Pakistan’s future trajectory.
Covid resurgence?
02 Jan, 2024

Covid resurgence?

AS the global community grapples with the possible resurgence of Covid-19, driven by the newly identified JN.1...
Tourism numbers
02 Jan, 2024

Tourism numbers

SOME encouraging numbers have emerged with regard to Gilgit-Baltistan’s tourism potential. The regional government...