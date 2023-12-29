DAWN.COM Logo

Chaudhry Sarwar stays away from polls

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 29, 2023 Updated December 29, 2023 07:11am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q) chief organiser Chaudhry Sarwar has decided not to contest the upcoming general election and did not submit his nomination papers from any national or provincial assembly constituency.

Sources in the PML-Q say Chaudhry Sarwar will be vying for a Senate seat after the general elections.

A Sarwar’s confidant say he had consulted his “family and supporters” in his constituency before deciding not to take part in the elections.

While taking the decision, sources say Mr Sarwar also expressed his mind saying that all political parties were not being given a level playing field.

Mr Sarwar is currently residing in Britain.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2023

