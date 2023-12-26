PHC to hear PTI plea challenging ‘unlawful’ ECP verdict on intra-party polls, electoral symbol today

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has accepted the PTI’s petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s declaration of its intra-party polls as unconstitutional and the revocation of the “bat” symbol for hearing.

The hearing is expected to begin shortly.

The development comes after the electoral watchdog last week voided, for the second time in under than a month, PTI’s internal elections in which Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected as the party’s new chairman.

The ECP verdict had come following a first-of-its-kind microscopic examination of the inner workings of a political party and declared the party ineligible to obtain an election symbol to contest the upcoming general elections.

“It is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution, 2019 and Election Act, 2017, and Election Rules, 2017,” the ECP had said in its 11-page order.

The party had termed the decision part of the “famous London Plan” and a “disgusting and shameful attempt to stop PTI from [participating in the] election”.

It had also claimed that the party would still win the general elections, maintaining that it would appeal the decision at every forum. It asserted that its candidates would indeed contest the polls with the ‘bat’ symbol, come what may.

Today, the PTI challenged the ECP order and urged the court to fix the matter for hearing at the earliest.

According to the petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the PTI said the ECP order was “without legal authority and jurisdiction”.

The party insisted that the ECP’s proceedings that questioned the PTI’s intra-party polls were “coram non-judice (without jurisdiction) and without lawful authority”.

It urged the court to direct the ECP to publish the results of the PTI’s intra-party polls on its website and restore the symbol of the party.

Speaking to Dawn.com following the submission of the petition, Gohar said: “We have requested the court to schedule a hearing for our plea today.”

He asked, “What will happen to the 225 reserved seats if a party is stopped from participating in elections under its designated symbol?”

Gohar emphasised the significance of the matter, stating it impacted 250 million people.

According to him, if a party lost its symbol, it would cease to exist.

“We are being denied everything, and a level playing field is far from reality,” he added.

‘Bat’ symbol not allotted to someone else: ECP

Meanwhile, the ECP in a post on social media platform X on Monday said that it did not offer the ‘bat’ electoral symbol to anyone else, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Parliamentarians Chairman Pervez Khattak.

Yesterday, Khattak, the leader of his own faction of the PTI, in a talk with the media, stirred controversy by claiming that the bat symbol was “offered” to him. He did not specify by whom.

PTI, ECP both at fault: experts

Meanwhile, experts have criticised both the poll watchdog as well as the former ruling party for what they called their contradictory behaviour.

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat) head Ahmed Bilal Mehboob said PTI should have been more careful about its intra-party polls. “At the same time we have seen the election commission has been soft over many other things,” he added.

He had told Dawn the PTI had the best-detailed description for holding the intra-party elections and that procedure was followed in 2012. “That excellent democratic process was not witnessed again, possibly the PTI too tried to copy the procedures of other parties,” he opined, adding, “But there is a difference as the constitutions of other parties do not have such detailed description of conducting the intra-party elections.”

Mehboob said PTI’s elections were due in 2021, but because of Covid-19 lockdowns, they were held in June 2022.

“PTI was not careful at that time too and the procedures listed in their constitution were not followed. Later, when the ECP directed it to hold the elections within 20 days the PTI should have been more careful as far as following its own constitution was concerned,” he added.

The Pildat chief also found fault with ECP’s working. He said the watchdog has not been treating all parties even-handedly. “ECP should have taken action when Senator Bugti was inducted into the caretaker cabinet because he was a BAP member of the upper house,” he pointed out. “He was holding such an important portfolio and just as the elections are approaching he has joined another party; this should not be allowed.”